Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage your team with a 45-second corporate update using HeyGen's AI video editor. This video is tailored for employees and management, focusing on team collaboration and recent achievements. With a clean and contemporary visual style, the video will incorporate stock footage from HeyGen's media library to enhance storytelling. The drag-and-drop tools make it easy to customize your video, ensuring a seamless and efficient creation process.
Deliver a concise 30-second business update video to your clients using HeyGen's corporate video maker. Designed for external audiences, this video will highlight key company milestones and future goals. The visual style will be polished and professional, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your written updates into a compelling visual narrative. AI avatars can be included to add a personal touch, making your message more relatable and engaging.
Produce an informative 60-second company update video for your stakeholders with HeyGen's video templates. This video is ideal for investors and partners, focusing on financial performance and strategic initiatives. The visual style will be sophisticated and data-driven, incorporating HeyGen's voiceover generation to provide a clear and authoritative narration. With aspect-ratio resizing and exports, you can easily share your video across various platforms, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce impactful company update videos that captivate your audience and enhance brand visibility.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly craft engaging corporate updates for social media, ensuring your message reaches a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my business video creation process?
HeyGen offers a powerful business video maker with AI-driven tools like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, ensuring branding consistency and professional quality in every project.
What features does HeyGen provide for creating company update videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of company update videos with customizable video templates, AI-generated subtitles, and a media library stocked with diverse footage, all designed to maintain your brand's voice.
Can HeyGen support team collaboration on corporate video projects?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates team collaboration by offering drag-and-drop tools and branding controls, allowing multiple users to work seamlessly on corporate video projects while ensuring consistent output.
What technical advantages does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides technical advantages such as aspect-ratio resizing, voiceover generation, and AI-generated subtitles, making it a versatile tool for creating polished videos efficiently.