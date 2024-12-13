Company Restructuring Video Maker: Communicate Change Easily

Leverage AI and intuitive templates & scenes to create clear internal communications for your corporate restructuring, making complex changes easy to understand.

Create a concise 30-second marketing video for small business owners, showcasing how easily they can generate professional marketing materials. The visual style should be bright and modern with dynamic scene transitions, accompanied by an energetic AI voice. Highlight the simplicity of starting with "Templates & scenes" and effortlessly transforming "Text-to-video from script" into compelling content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second instructional video tailored for HR departments in large corporations, explaining a new internal policy with clarity and professionalism. The visual style must be clean and corporate, featuring a realistic "AI avatar" presenting the information with a clear, authoritative tone through sophisticated "Voiceover generation", ensuring consistent internal communications.
Prompt 2
Design an impactful 60-second brand storytelling video aimed at innovative startups, crafted to captivate potential investors and customers. The visual style should be sleek and inspirational, incorporating rich visuals from the "Media library/stock support" and perfectly synced "Subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and engagement, all produced seamlessly with an online video editor.
Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 15-second clip for social media managers, focusing on quickly creating engaging short-form video content. This video should feature a fast-paced, trendy visual style, utilizing diverse "AI voices" for quick narration and demonstrating seamless "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to effortlessly adapt content for various social platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Restructuring Video Maker Works

Craft clear, professional videos for your company's restructuring announcements quickly and easily, ensuring your message is understood across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting from a range of professional templates and scenes designed to simplify the creation of your company restructuring video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Easily upload your media or use the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to arrange text, images, and video clips for clear communication.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Input your script to automatically generate high-quality voiceovers using advanced AI voices, ensuring consistent and professional narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your final video, adjust the aspect ratio if needed, and export it in high definition from our online video editor, ready for internal communications.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies company restructuring video creation, making corporate video production easy with an AI video editor. Create professional business videos for internal communications fast.

Maintain Employee Morale

.

Craft inspiring messages and motivational videos to foster understanding and positive morale during periods of organizational change.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my business video maker capabilities?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional business videos with ease, transforming your ideas into engaging visual stories. Leverage AI avatars and a rich library of templates to craft compelling marketing materials that elevate your brand storytelling.

Does HeyGen offer AI voices and animated captions for creative projects?

Absolutely! HeyGen's online video editor includes advanced AI voices for dynamic narration and customizable animated captions to make your messages pop. This makes it easy to produce high-quality short-form video content quickly.

What makes HeyGen an ideal Corporate Video Maker for internal and external use?

HeyGen is designed as a powerful Corporate Video Maker, streamlining your corporate video production for diverse needs. Utilize branding controls to maintain brand consistency across all internal communications and external marketing videos.

Can HeyGen help create engaging social media videos and video slideshows?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for crafting captivating social media videos and dynamic video slideshows. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows you to easily add engaging graphics and professional sound effects to create video content that stands out.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo