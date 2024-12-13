Company Procedure Video Maker for Simplified Training

Automate and personalize your training videos with AI avatars, transforming complex procedures into clear, engaging content.

Create a 1.5-minute onboarding video for new hires, explaining essential company procedures like submitting expense reports or using internal communication tools. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar presenting the information clearly, with a professional and reassuring voiceover generated by HeyGen. The visual style should be clean and corporate, using simple graphics and a few animated elements to highlight key steps, aiming to make complex information digestible for a new employee audience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute technical training video documenting a new software feature rollout or an updated workflow. Tailored for existing employees and technical teams, this video will utilize screen recordings to illustrate each step of the procedure. It should have a highly informative and precise visual style, accompanied by a clear, authoritative voiceover, with HeyGen's subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility and reinforcing key instructions. The goal is to provide comprehensive video documentation for seamless adoption.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 45-second internal communication video announcing an important company policy update. This video, targeting all company staff, needs a professional and visually appealing style, incorporating pre-designed templates and scenes from HeyGen's media library to maintain brand consistency. The audio should be an upbeat yet formal voiceover, ensuring the message is delivered clearly and efficiently, positioning it as a quick corporate video maker solution for compliance videos.
Prompt 3
Construct a 1-minute animated explainer video that simplifies a complex internal process or system for department heads and cross-functional teams. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and highly engaging, leveraging animated graphics and an energetic voiceover. This video will benefit from HeyGen's AI-powered video creation, specifically using the text-to-video from script feature to quickly convert a detailed explanation into an easy-to-understand animated presentation, highlighting the user-friendly interface benefits.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Procedure Video Maker Works

Streamline your documentation with engaging company procedure videos. Easily create professional, clear, and consistent visual guides to empower your team.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by crafting your script or pasting existing text. Utilize our Text-to-video from script capability to instantly generate a first draft of your video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar to narrate your procedure. Our diverse range of AI avatars helps deliver your message clearly and professionally.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Customize your video with your brand's specific colors and logo using our dedicated Branding controls. Maintain a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Add Subtitles and Export
Enhance accessibility and clarity by adding Subtitles/captions to your video. Once finalized, easily export your company procedure video in various formats for distribution.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers companies to easily create professional procedure videos, transforming complex guidelines into engaging corporate video. Boost training and internal communication with AI video creation.

Clarify Complex Workflows

Demystify intricate company procedures and workflows by presenting them in clear, digestible video formats to enhance employee understanding and compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage AI for video creation?

HeyGen is a powerful generative AI platform designed to simplify AI-powered video creation. It allows users to transform "Text-to-video from script" using realistic "AI avatars" and advanced "voiceover generation" for efficient content production.

What editing capabilities does HeyGen provide for video customization?

HeyGen features a user-friendly "drag-and-drop editor" with robust "video editor" functionalities. Users can apply "branding controls" to maintain consistency, choose from diverse "templates", and enrich their content with elements from the "stock media library" and automated "Subtitles/captions".

Can HeyGen be used to create comprehensive video documentation and training materials?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal "company procedure video maker" and "corporate video maker" for businesses. It supports integrated "screen recording" and allows you to easily convert "Text-to-video from script" to produce professional "video documentation" and engaging "training videos" efficiently.

What export and sharing options are available with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers versatile export capabilities, including the option to "export 4k" quality for high-definition projects. It also provides flexible "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and "Smart sharing" features to seamlessly distribute your videos across various platforms.

