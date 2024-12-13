Simplify Compliance with a Company Policy Walkthrough Generator

Streamline onboarding and boost legal compliance. Transform your company policies into engaging video walkthroughs using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Imagine a 45-second video targeted at HR Managers and Small Business Owners, showcasing how an `employee handbook generator` simplifies `onboarding`. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, with a friendly AI avatar guiding viewers through the process, while an uplifting audio track plays. Highlight HeyGen's AI avatars for delivering a professional yet approachable walkthrough of new policies.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a dynamic 60-second video for Legal and Compliance Teams or Founders, demonstrating the speed and accuracy of an `AI Policy Generator` for achieving `Legal compliance` with `Custom policies`. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and modern, employing quick cuts and authoritative voiceover generation, emphasizing the efficiency of converting text-to-video from script with HeyGen.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second video aimed at Team Leads and Training Coordinators, illustrating how easy it is to update and share `company policies` and `workflow documentation` using a `company policy walkthrough generator`. The visual and audio style should be instructional and clear, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes feature to quickly assemble engaging procedural videos.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an engaging 45-second video for IT/Admin staff (and ultimately all employees), focusing on the benefits of a `digital employee handbook` with robust `version control`. This video should feature a professional, reassuring tone, using HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and leveraging its aspect-ratio resizing & exports for distribution across various platforms, ultimately contributing to `risk mitigation`.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Policy Walkthrough Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your company policies into engaging video walkthroughs, ensuring clear communication and compliance for your team.

1
Step 1
Create Policy Content
Input or generate your "company policies" directly. The platform's capabilities allow you to instantly convert text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Enhance engagement by selecting from a range of "AI avatars" to narrate your policy walkthrough professionally and with an "AI-powered" voice.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Personalize your walkthrough by incorporating "Branding controls" such as your company logo and colors for a cohesive look throughout the video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Walkthrough
Finalize your video and use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate it in suitable formats for your "Digital employee handbook" or other platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapid Policy Content Generation

.

Quickly generate impactful video walkthroughs for new or updated company policies and operational procedures, saving time and resources.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify our company policy walkthroughs?

HeyGen transforms complex company policies into engaging video walkthroughs using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, making employee onboarding and training more effective. This innovative approach simplifies the process of creating a visually appealing document for your digital employee handbook.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for our employee handbook videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to maintain brand consistency in your employee handbook videos and other instructional guides through robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors. You can create custom policies that resonate with your company's identity using HeyGen's templates.

What advantages does using HeyGen offer for ensuring legal compliance in policy communication?

HeyGen enhances legal compliance by providing clear, consistent policy communication through video, reducing misunderstandings and aiding risk mitigation. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles, HeyGen ensures that crucial workflow documentation is easily understood by all employees.

Can HeyGen improve the onboarding experience for new hires regarding company policies?

Yes, HeyGen significantly improves onboarding by providing an accessible and engaging way for new hires to understand company policies through AI-powered video presentations. Human Resources Managers can easily create comprehensive digital employee handbooks, ensuring effective policy management from day one.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo