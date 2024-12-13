Company Explainer Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Transform complex ideas into stunning animated explainer videos using Text-to-video from script for seamless production.

Create a 45-second animated explainer video targeting startups and small business owners, showcasing a new product or service. The visual style should be energetic and modern, utilizing vibrant colors and dynamic transitions, paired with an upbeat background music track and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation. Highlight how easy it is to create explainer videos for social media marketing using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second company explainer maker video aimed at corporate HR and training departments for new employee onboarding. The visual and audio style should be clean, authoritative yet friendly, featuring an AI avatar explaining company policies. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to convert your training content into a polished presentation, ensuring brand consistency across all internal communications and utilizing Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Design a dynamic 30-second marketing video to introduce potential customers to a key product feature. The visual style should be engaging and fast-paced, incorporating stock footage and visual examples of the product in action from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, complemented by an exciting soundtrack. This prompt focuses on helping marketing teams leverage HeyGen as a powerful video maker that effectively communicates value, and then using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor the video for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second educational 'how-to' video for e-learning content creators, demonstrating a complex concept step-by-step. The visual style should be instructive and clear, using simple animations and on-screen text to reinforce key points, accompanied by a calm, articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to effortlessly transform your course materials into engaging visuals, leveraging Voiceover generation for a smooth delivery, making it an ideal explainer video maker for e-learning.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Explainer Maker Works

Craft compelling explainer videos in minutes with our intuitive AI video platform, designed for clarity and impact, no editing experience needed.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your project by choosing from a wide array of professional explainer video templates. Our intuitive interface makes starting your creation simple and efficient.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Transform text into engaging visuals with our text-to-video creation. Simply paste your script, and the platform will generate initial scenes for your explainer video.
3
Step 3
Customize Your AI Avatar and Voiceover
Enhance your message by selecting and customizing AI avatars to present your content. Choose from a variety of voices to perfectly match your brand's tone.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once satisfied, easily export your final explainer videos in various formats and aspect ratios. Share your compelling story across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Elevate Brand Presence on Social Media

.

Craft dynamic explainer videos for social platforms to captivate audiences and strengthen brand consistency effortlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create explainer videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive explainer video maker that uses an AI video platform and drag-and-drop tools. You can create explainer videos quickly by leveraging ready-to-use explainer video templates and AI-powered features for a streamlined creative process.

Can HeyGen generate professional voiceovers and animated characters for my company explainer videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen's AI video platform allows you to generate professional voiceovers and incorporate realistic AI avatars and animated characters. This enables seamless text-to-video creation, enhancing your company explainer videos with engaging visuals and audio.

What features does HeyGen offer for maintaining brand consistency in my marketing strategy?

HeyGen supports your marketing strategy by offering customizable explainer video templates and comprehensive branding controls. You can apply custom styles, logos, and colors to ensure your videos maintain strong brand consistency across all platforms.

Is HeyGen suitable for users with no prior video editing experience?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as a user-friendly video maker, perfect for anyone without prior video editing experience. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and AI engines simplify complex tasks, making professional video creation accessible to all.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo