Create a Captivating Company Culture Video Today

Discover the benefits of using AI avatars to enhance authenticity and showcase team dynamics in your company culture video.

400/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second business video maker experience that demonstrates the technical prowess of your team. Targeted at industry peers and stakeholders, this video should focus on the seamless integration of video editing software and the innovative solutions your company offers. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure a polished and professional presentation, with a sleek and modern visual style.
Prompt 2
In a 30-second brand video, convey the creative intent behind your company's mission and values. This video is perfect for social media audiences and potential partners, emphasizing the benefits of a strong company culture. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a visually engaging narrative, using dynamic transitions and a warm, inviting audio backdrop to draw viewers in.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second company culture video example that delves into the heart of your organization's ethos. Aimed at current employees and internal stakeholders, this video should explore team dynamics and the authenticity in videos that reflect your company's core values. Employ HeyGen's media library/stock support to enrich your video with high-quality visuals, paired with a thoughtful voiceover generation to narrate your story.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Company Culture Video Maker Works

Create engaging company culture videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights your company's values and team dynamics. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Template
Select from a variety of templates and scenes that best represent your brand's identity. HeyGen offers customizable options to ensure your company culture video aligns with your branding.
3
Step 3
Add Employee Testimonials
Incorporate authentic employee testimonials to showcase real experiences and authenticity in videos. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation to add a personal touch to each testimonial.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's export options make it easy to share your company culture video across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling company culture videos that highlight team dynamics and authenticity, using advanced AI video technology. Discover how HeyGen's tools can enhance your brand's storytelling and showcase employee testimonials effectively.

Inspire with Motivational Videos

.

Create motivational company culture videos that uplift and inspire your team, fostering a positive work environment.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance company culture videos?

HeyGen offers a range of tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, making it easy to create engaging company culture videos that highlight team dynamics and authenticity.

What features does HeyGen provide for business video creation?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of features including voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls, ensuring your business videos are professional and aligned with your brand identity.

Why should I use HeyGen for creating company culture videos?

Using HeyGen to create company culture videos allows you to leverage templates and scenes, making it simple to showcase employee testimonials and the benefits of a strong company culture.

Can HeyGen support video editing for brand videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports video editing with features like aspect-ratio resizing and a media library, enabling you to produce polished brand videos that reflect your company's values.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo