Company Announcement Video Generator: Instant, Engaging Updates
Ensure your company updates are consistently on-brand. Customize videos with your logo and colors using HeyGen's Branding controls.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For an audience of job seekers and industry professionals, envision a 60-second company update video that beautifully showcases your vibrant culture through warm, engaging visuals and friendly, inspiring background music. This type of announcement video can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to personalize the message from your leadership, establishing an authentic connection and demonstrating innovative video creation.
Craft a captivating 30-second social media video designed to tease an upcoming event, specifically for your social media followers and potential registrants, by employing fast-paced editing, vibrant graphics, and energetic background music. Take advantage of HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to accelerate your short video production, and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks perfect across all platforms.
Produce a clear and informative 50-second company announcement video detailing quarterly performance, intended for stakeholders and employees, featuring a modern visual aesthetic with calm background music and essential on-screen text. This type of branding video can effectively use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and Media library/stock support to enhance visual storytelling, making complex updates easily digestible and shareable.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI Video Generator, streamlines company announcement video creation. Easily make engaging, branded videos for internal updates and product launches.
Generate Engaging Social Media Announcement Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating short videos for company announcements on social media, expanding your brand's reach and impact.
Craft High-Performing Announcement Ads.
Produce powerful AI-driven video ads for product launches and significant company updates, ensuring maximum audience engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create custom, branded videos?
HeyGen empowers you to customize videos with your brand's unique identity. Utilize our intuitive video editor, extensive templates, and AI avatars to craft professional, on-brand video content effortlessly, ensuring your brand message is consistent and impactful.
What makes HeyGen an ideal AI video generator for company announcements?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, streamlining the creation of engaging company announcement videos. Easily transform text into compelling video content with realistic AI avatars and professional voiceovers, ensuring your company updates are clear and impactful.
Does HeyGen offer video templates and stock media to enhance my video creation?
Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of video templates and stock footage to kickstart and enhance your video creation process. These resources allow you to quickly produce high-quality short videos for various needs, from social media to internal communications.
How does HeyGen's AI automation simplify the video maker process?
HeyGen's AI automation significantly simplifies the video maker process by converting text scripts into full videos with AI avatars and synchronized voiceovers. This allows you to efficiently create and edit professional-quality videos without complex technical skills, saving valuable time and resources.