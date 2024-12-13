Company Announcement Video Generator: Instant, Engaging Updates

Ensure your company updates are consistently on-brand. Customize videos with your logo and colors using HeyGen's Branding controls.

Create a compelling 45-second announcement video for a new product launch, targeting existing customers and potential leads with a dynamic, sleek visual style and upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform your marketing copy into an engaging video that highlights key features and benefits, ensuring a professional and impactful delivery.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

For an audience of job seekers and industry professionals, envision a 60-second company update video that beautifully showcases your vibrant culture through warm, engaging visuals and friendly, inspiring background music. This type of announcement video can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to personalize the message from your leadership, establishing an authentic connection and demonstrating innovative video creation.
Prompt 2
Craft a captivating 30-second social media video designed to tease an upcoming event, specifically for your social media followers and potential registrants, by employing fast-paced editing, vibrant graphics, and energetic background music. Take advantage of HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to accelerate your short video production, and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks perfect across all platforms.
Prompt 3
Produce a clear and informative 50-second company announcement video detailing quarterly performance, intended for stakeholders and employees, featuring a modern visual aesthetic with calm background music and essential on-screen text. This type of branding video can effectively use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and Media library/stock support to enhance visual storytelling, making complex updates easily digestible and shareable.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Announcement Video Generator Works

Quickly create professional company announcement videos with AI. Generate engaging updates, product launches, or news for your audience, hassle-free.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from professional "video templates" or input your script to instantly generate video using "Text-to-video from script".
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
"Customize video" elements by applying your logo and brand colors with dedicated "Branding controls (logo, colors)".
3
Step 3
Generate Your Message
Generate your "announcement video" with lifelike narration using "Voiceover generation" from your script.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your "company announcement video" and export it in various aspect ratios using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI Video Generator, streamlines company announcement video creation. Easily make engaging, branded videos for internal updates and product launches.

Boost Internal Communication and Training

.

Enhance internal company updates and training announcements with AI videos, increasing employee engagement and information retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create custom, branded videos?

HeyGen empowers you to customize videos with your brand's unique identity. Utilize our intuitive video editor, extensive templates, and AI avatars to craft professional, on-brand video content effortlessly, ensuring your brand message is consistent and impactful.

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI video generator for company announcements?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, streamlining the creation of engaging company announcement videos. Easily transform text into compelling video content with realistic AI avatars and professional voiceovers, ensuring your company updates are clear and impactful.

Does HeyGen offer video templates and stock media to enhance my video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of video templates and stock footage to kickstart and enhance your video creation process. These resources allow you to quickly produce high-quality short videos for various needs, from social media to internal communications.

How does HeyGen's AI automation simplify the video maker process?

HeyGen's AI automation significantly simplifies the video maker process by converting text scripts into full videos with AI avatars and synchronized voiceovers. This allows you to efficiently create and edit professional-quality videos without complex technical skills, saving valuable time and resources.

