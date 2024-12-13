Company Ad Video Maker: Create Ads Fast with AI

Create compelling company ads in minutes using our AI-powered tools, transforming your scripts into dynamic visuals.

Create a 60-second, bright and informative video for small business owners and marketing professionals, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies becoming a "company ad video maker". The visual style should be clean and professional, with an encouraging, friendly audio tone, showcasing the ease of using ready-made "Templates & scenes" and the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to quickly produce compelling video ads.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second video targeting digital marketing agencies and creative directors, illustrating HeyGen's power as an "AI video ad maker". The visual aesthetic should be cutting-edge and visually rich, accompanied by energetic, modern background music. Feature the seamless integration of "AI avatars" and demonstrate superior "Voiceover generation" to produce high-impact, personalized advertisements effortlessly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a fast-paced 1-minute video for e-commerce managers and social media specialists focused on the efficiency of how to "create video ads" for various platforms. The visual style should be engaging and optimized for quick consumption, set to contemporary electronic music. Highlight HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and automatic "Subtitles/captions" for crafting impactful "social media ads" that resonate across all channels.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sophisticated 2-minute video aimed at corporate communications teams and brand managers, emphasizing how HeyGen empowers the creation of polished "video ads" that maintain brand consistency. The visual style should be authoritative and sleek, complemented by motivational instrumental music. Showcase the "Text-to-video from script" feature for consistent messaging and the extensive "Media library/stock support" to enhance visual storytelling.


Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Company Ad Video Maker Works

Craft compelling video ads for your business with our intuitive AI video ad maker, designed for speed and impact across all platforms.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select a professional video template or begin with a script to define your ad's core message. Our platform makes it easy to kickstart your creative process for a powerful ad.
2
Step 2
Add Your Visuals and Brand
Incorporate your media assets, customize text, and easily add a professional AI avatar to present your message. Fine-tune elements to match your brand's unique identity.
3
Step 3
Create and Enhance with AI
Leverage AI-powered tools to generate voiceovers, add dynamic captions, and perfect your ad's flow. Our intelligent features ensure your message is clear and engaging for social media ads.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your Ad
Finalize your ad with one-click editing and export it in optimal aspect ratios for various platforms. Publish your high-quality video ad to engage your target audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into powerful AI videos, building trust and credibility for your brand's advertising.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating video ads?

HeyGen simplifies the technical process of creating video ads with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and AI-powered tools. You can efficiently assemble scenes, integrate media, and apply branding with one-click editing features, making the creation of professional video ads accessible to everyone.

Can HeyGen help me create high-quality social media ads quickly?

Yes, HeyGen is specifically designed to help you create video ads for social media platforms with speed and quality. Leverage a wide array of video templates, realistic AI avatars, and robust script generation capabilities to produce engaging content effortlessly.

What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for generating video ads?

HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools to streamline video ad creation, including realistic AI avatars and powerful script generation. Our platform also enables seamless text-to-video conversion and professional voiceover generation, transforming your ideas into compelling visual content.

How can I ensure my brand's identity is consistent across all video ads made with HeyGen?

HeyGen ensures consistent brand identity across all your company ad video maker projects through comprehensive automatic branding controls. You can easily apply your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts to maintain a professional and cohesive look for every video ad you create.

