Community Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos with AI

Build engaging user-generated video content with seamless customization using our intuitive templates & scenes.

Create a 1-minute instructional video targeting small business owners, demonstrating how HeyGen functions as an AI video generator. The visual style should be clean and informative with an upbeat audio track, showcasing the ease of turning a simple script into a polished video using Text-to-video from script.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second video designed for community managers, highlighting diverse user-generated video stories from their members. The visual and audio style should be engaging and authentic, featuring various AI avatars to represent community voices, fostering a sense of shared identity and belonging.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 45-second promotional video aimed at marketing teams, acting as a social media video creator, which quickly showcases a new product feature. The visual style must be modern and eye-catching with energetic background music, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly adapt content for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a comprehensive 2-minute explainer video tailored for educators and trainers, detailing a complex technical concept. The visual style needs to be professional and clear, supported by a calm, authoritative human-sounding AI voiceover, demonstrating the power of Voiceover generation for detailed instruction.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Community Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging user-generated video content and grow your community with intuitive AI tools, transforming your ideas into shareable videos.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by using our AI video generator to instantly transform your ideas into a compelling script, laying the groundwork for your community video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by selecting from a diverse library of AI avatars or uploading your own media to bring your community's story to life visually.
3
Step 3
Generate Your Voiceover
Leverage voiceover generation to add authentic, human-sounding narration to your video, ensuring your community's message is heard clearly and engagingly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by applying any necessary video editing tools and then easily export it, ready to be shared across your social media channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Community Successes

.

Develop compelling AI videos to celebrate member achievements and showcase the positive impact of your community.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI to streamline video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI as an AI video generator, transforming scripts into professional videos with realistic AI avatars and human-sounding AI voiceovers. This significantly simplifies the production process, enabling you to create authentic video content efficiently.

What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust video editing tools, including a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and customizable templates. You can personalize your videos with branding controls and integrate content from a comprehensive stock media library to achieve your desired look.

Can I use specific AI avatars and voiceovers in my HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and offers advanced human-sounding AI voiceovers. These capabilities allow you to tailor your video's presentation to perfectly match your message and audience.

How quickly can HeyGen generate a ready-to-use video?

HeyGen's AI video generator is designed for speed and efficiency. By utilizing its intuitive templates and text-to-video from script functionality, you can create high-quality videos for various purposes, such as explainer videos or promo videos, in a significantly reduced timeframe.

