Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes community news updates, transforming them into engaging video content. Leverage its AI News Video Generator, complete with video templates and AI anchors, to quickly create professional news videos for your audience.
Create Engaging Social Media News.
Efficiently produce compelling news updates and announcements optimized for all social media channels, driving higher engagement.
High-Performing Community Announcements.
Craft impactful video announcements in minutes, leveraging AI to deliver critical community news and event information effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating breaking news videos or community updates?
HeyGen empowers you to become a powerful Breaking News Video Maker by leveraging AI News Video Generator technology. Simply input your script, and HeyGen transforms it into engaging news videos with realistic AI anchors, streamlining your entire production process for community news updates.
Can I customize the visual identity of my news videos made with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customizable options, including professional video templates, news intros & outros, and lower-thirds, allowing you to tailor your news videos to your specific brand identity. You can easily apply branding controls to ensure a consistent and polished look.
What features does HeyGen offer to enhance the quality of my news videos?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of features to elevate your news videos, including seamless text-to-speech narration and an intuitive drag-and-drop editing interface. Enhance your content further with automatically generated subtitles, a rich library of stock and music, and dynamic visuals and effects.
Does HeyGen support multi-platform export for my news videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports multi-platform export, allowing you to create and download news videos optimized for any channel. Easily adjust aspect-ratio resizing to fit various platforms, ensuring your content always looks professional for your audience.