Community Engagement Video Generator: Create Impactful Videos

Create publish-worthy videos for your community that truly resonate, utilizing our diverse Templates & scenes for instant impact.

431/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second internal update video for project managers, introducing new workflow changes. This video should feature a professional AI avatar delivering key information with an upbeat yet informative tone, maintaining a consistent brand image. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" capability to personalize the message without needing a human presenter, contributing to effective "training videos" and "branding controls".
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second social media announcement for a local community event, aimed at the general public. The visual style should be vibrant and dynamic, showcasing event highlights with a friendly AI voice, while ensuring accessibility through clear on-screen captions. Employ HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" functionality to maximize reach and "social media engagement videos" for a broader "community engagement video generator" impact.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute 'how-to' guide for new software users, illustrating a specific feature. The video requires a step-by-step visual approach with a calm, instructional voice, enhanced by helpful stock footage that contextualizes each step. Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to easily integrate relevant visuals, creating a polished and informative "explainer videos" for "training materials".
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Community Engagement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling community engagement videos using AI-powered tools designed for maximum impact and audience connection.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative
Begin by writing or pasting your script. Our platform leverages Text-to-video from script technology to instantly generate scenes and visuals, forming the foundation for your compelling storytelling.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your message and enhance relatability. You can also upload your own media, supporting user-generated content.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement using our Voiceover generation feature for realistic AI voices. Automatically generate accurate Subtitles/captions to cater to diverse audiences and viewing preferences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Easily share your high-quality social media engagement videos to connect with your community and drive lasting engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire and Motivate Your Community

.

Produce powerful motivational videos to rally support and uplift your community members with compelling storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI for Text-to-video conversion?

HeyGen empowers users to transform text into dynamic videos effortlessly. Our advanced AI video generator processes your script, converting it into professional-grade video content with realistic AI voices and expressive AI avatars, enabling compelling storytelling without complex video editing.

What customization and branding controls does HeyGen offer for professional videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls and a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor to create professional videos. You can seamlessly integrate your brand kit, including logos and specific color palettes, with our engaging templates, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

How realistic are the AI avatars generated by HeyGen for video content?

HeyGen specializes in creating highly realistic AI avatars that deliver human-sounding voiceovers. Our cutting-edge AI video generator ensures these avatars exhibit natural facial expressions and gestures, providing an authentic and engaging experience for your audience in social media engagement videos.

Does HeyGen include an AI subtitle generator for video accessibility?

Yes, HeyGen features an integrated AI subtitle generator that automatically creates accurate captions for all your videos. This automatic subtitles capability enhances accessibility and engagement, supporting multi-lingual communication for a wider audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo