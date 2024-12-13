Create a compelling 30-second community college promo video designed to attract prospective students and their families, showcasing the vibrant campus life and diverse academic programs. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, featuring dynamic shots of students engaging in activities, complemented by an inspiring, friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform written success stories into engaging visual narratives, making this promo video maker an indispensable tool for school marketing.

