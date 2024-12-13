Your Ultimate Commercial Video Maker for Engaging Ads

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Commercial Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create eye-catching commercial videos that capture attention and communicate your message effectively, even without prior editing experience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Choose from our professionally designed templates & scenes or paste your script for automatic scene generation.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Elements
Bring your promotional video to life by integrating our engaging AI avatars to present your message.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Personalize your marketing video with your brand's logo and colors through our dedicated branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish
Download your polished commercial video using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, optimized for sharing across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms you into a powerful commercial video maker. Easily create eye-catching marketing videos and AI-generated video ads that drive conversions effectively.

Showcasing Customer Success

.

Create compelling AI-powered videos that highlight customer success stories, building trust and credibility for your commercial offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional marketing videos?

HeyGen is a powerful AI commercial generator that simplifies professional video creation. Users can leverage AI avatars and turn text scripts directly into engaging marketing videos with ease, accelerating their content production.

Can HeyGen help produce eye-catching commercial videos for various platforms?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides diverse templates and aspect-ratio resizing to create eye-catching commercial videos perfect for any platform, including social media. You can tailor your promotional video content to stand out wherever your audience is.

What features does HeyGen offer for efficient video ad creation?

For efficient advertisement video creation, HeyGen provides comprehensive tools like voiceover generation and automatic subtitles. These features, combined with readily available video ad templates, streamline the entire process, making you a pro video ad maker.

How can HeyGen's video maker drive conversions for my business?

By enabling you to create high-quality, professional commercial videos quickly, HeyGen helps you capture audience attention. Engaging and visually appealing content made with our video maker is key to effectively communicating your message and driving conversions.

