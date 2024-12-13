Commercial Video Generator: Create Ads That Convert

Transform your script into engaging video ads effortlessly and boost sales with our advanced text-to-video feature.

Imagine a 30-second commercial video designed for small business owners who need to boost their online presence and increase conversion rates. This upbeat and friendly video would feature a relatable AI avatar presenting how effortlessly they can create professional video ads using HeyGen's easy video ad maker. The visual style should be clean and engaging, utilizing bright colors and simple animations, complemented by a warm, human-like voiceover generated directly from a script, showcasing HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a captivating 45-second product video tailored for marketing teams launching innovative new products. This video will boast a modern, sleek visual style, incorporating dynamic transitions and high-quality stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to highlight key product features. The narrative, crafted via Text-to-video from script, will maintain a professional tone, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies the creation of polished promotional video content. It should conclude with a strong call-to-action, adapted for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a vibrant 15-second UGC-style video ad specifically for social media marketers aiming to create engaging short-form content quickly. The video should have an authentic, energetic, and slightly informal visual aesthetic, mimicking real user reviews. It will leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid assembly, with dynamic on-screen Subtitles/captions to grab attention even without sound, alongside a peppy text-to-video voiceover. This prompt emphasizes generating trending social media videos that feel genuine and boost engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a sophisticated 60-second AI commercial generator video for businesses or agencies seeking to create a commercial with a high-end, cinematic feel, while maintaining a cost-effective solution. The video will employ advanced HeyGen AI avatars in professional settings, delivering a compelling narrative. Its visual style should be polished and professional, augmented by rich background music and a seamless flow of scenes from the Media library/stock support. A clear, authoritative voiceover, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation from a detailed script, will underscore the product's value proposition, highlighting the effortless commercial video creation process.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Commercial Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create captivating video ads and product videos with AI-powered tools. Transform your ideas into polished commercials in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Vision
Begin by inputting your script or idea. Our AI commercial generator transforms your text into an initial video draft, laying the groundwork for your compelling advertisement.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Elements
Personalize your commercial by incorporating your unique brand colors, fonts, and logo. Our intuitive editing tools ensure your video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Select Enhancements
Elevate your video's appeal by integrating AI avatars to present your message. Choose from a variety of styles to create a dynamic and engaging commercial.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize our aspect-ratio resizing feature to tailor your video for various platforms. Export your polished video ad and share it across social media to engage your audience and drive conversions.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Customer Testimonial Videos

Create persuasive customer success story videos and product videos with AI to build trust and boost sales for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of high-quality commercial video ads?

HeyGen's advanced AI technology streamlines the entire video ad production process, allowing you to turn ideas into polished commercial video ads with intuitive editing tools and an extensive library of customizable templates. This enables effortless commercial video creation, even for those without prior editing experience.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling product videos?

HeyGen provides powerful AI-powered tools, including lifelike AI avatars and human-like text-to-speech capabilities, to create dynamic product videos. You can also integrate stock video, diverse music choices, and kinetic typography for truly compelling marketing content.

Can HeyGen help businesses create branded social media videos consistently?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to maintain strong brand identity across all your social media videos by easily incorporating your brand colors, fonts, and logo. This ensures consistent, professional branded content that resonates effectively with your target audience.

How can HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers elevate the impact of my video ads?

HeyGen's AI avatars offer realistic visuals and expressions, while the text-to-speech feature generates human-like voiceovers in multiple languages, making your video ads more engaging and relatable. This advanced AI technology is designed to capture attention and enhance the overall impact of your video advertisements.

