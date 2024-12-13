Coming Soon Video Maker: Create Engaging Teasers Fast

Transform your ideas into stunning coming soon videos instantly using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Create a captivating 30-second 'product launching soon' video designed for ambitious startups, showcasing a new app or service with a modern and energetic visual style, complemented by uplifting music. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to jumpstart your project and ensure a polished, professional promo video that builds anticipation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine crafting a mysterious 45-second teaser video for an upcoming film or theatrical production, targeting film enthusiasts and cultural event-goers. Develop a dark, elegant visual aesthetic with dramatic sound design, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to reveal cryptic hints and build intense intrigue.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 15-second social media 'coming soon' promo for an e-commerce flash sale, aimed at young, tech-savvy online shoppers. Employ a simple, vibrant visual style with catchy, trending background music, incorporating HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and instantly grab attention on platforms like Instagram.
Example Prompt 3
Design a charming 20-second 'grand opening soon' video for a new local boutique or cafe, appealing to community residents and potential new customers. Aim for a warm, inviting visual palette with soft acoustic music, using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the video for various social platforms and ensure maximum reach for your coming soon video.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Coming Soon Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating coming soon videos to generate buzz and excitement for your next big reveal, perfect for product launches and events.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed 'Coming Soon' templates & scenes that fit your brand's style and message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Personalize your video by uploading your own images and video clips, or utilize our extensive media library/stock support to find the perfect assets.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Text
Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using Branding controls (logo, colors), and add dynamic text animations to build anticipation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your captivating video and easily export it in various aspect ratios, ready to be shared across all your social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Hype for Upcoming Launches

.

Inspire your audience and build immense excitement for product launches, events, or content with dynamic AI-powered countdowns and reveals.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging "coming soon" videos quickly?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging "coming soon" videos with a wide array of professionally designed templates. You can quickly customize these templates with your own text and branding to produce captivating animated coming soon videos for any announcement.

What customization options are available for my "coming soon" video designs?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, allowing you to tailor your "coming soon" video designs to perfectly match your brand. Easily adjust dynamic text animations, add stylish countdowns, and incorporate dynamic overlays and effects to create a unique and memorable teaser video.

Can I create "coming soon" videos suitable for different social media platforms?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables you to craft "coming soon" teaser videos optimized for various social media platforms, including Instagram Stories, Reels, and TikTok. Utilize diverse aspect ratios and customize content to ensure your promo videos look perfect across all your channels.

How does HeyGen's AI enhance the production of teaser videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools to significantly enhance your teaser video production. You can use text-to-video from a script, generate realistic voiceovers, and even integrate AI avatars to deliver your "coming soon" announcement with a professional and innovative flair.

