Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second instructional video for technical teams and instructional designers, showcasing the ease of video collaboration. The video should adopt an engaging and precise educational visual style, supported by a clear, calm narration. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature facilitates accessibility and feedback loops within team reviews, integrating relevant stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to illustrate key technical concepts effectively.
Create a 2-minute demonstration video targeting internal communications specialists and product documentation teams. This video should adopt an innovative and professional visual style, featuring sleek transitions and clear, synthesized audio. Illustrate how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can present complex technical updates or product features, making "AI-powered video creation" accessible and scalable. Utilize various "Templates & scenes" to quickly adapt content for different departmental needs, showcasing efficient communication.
Produce a 45-second promotional video aimed at compliance officers and marketing professionals, focusing on the robustness of a collaborative video tool for regulated content. The visual style should be corporate and polished, using crisp graphics and a direct, confident voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for ensuring "closed caption support" and accessibility compliance, and demonstrate how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" simplifies distribution across multiple platforms after the "Review & Approval" process.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Streamline Team Training Development.
Enable teams to collaboratively create engaging training videos with AI, enhancing knowledge retention and improving learner outcomes.
Accelerate Collaborative Ad Production.
Empower marketing teams to rapidly produce high-performing ad videos through seamless collaboration and AI-driven creation, boosting campaign effectiveness.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate collaborative video editing for teams?
HeyGen operates as a powerful collaborative video tool, empowering teams to streamline their workflow for AI-powered video creation. It enables efficient video collaboration, ensuring all members can contribute seamlessly to projects.
Does HeyGen provide closed caption support and flexible export capabilities?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust closed caption support, automatically generating subtitles to enhance video accessibility. Its advanced editing capabilities also allow users to export videos in various aspect ratios for diverse platforms, ensuring professional presentation.
What kind of AI avatar technology does HeyGen offer for video content?
HeyGen provides state-of-the-art AI avatar technology, enabling you to transform scripts into engaging video storytelling with realistic digital presenters. This AI-powered video creation capability helps craft compelling narratives efficiently.
How can I integrate custom branding and utilize templates within HeyGen projects?
HeyGen makes custom branding straightforward, allowing easy incorporation of your logo and brand colors to maintain visual consistency across all your videos. Furthermore, our extensive library of professional templates provides a swift starting point for any AI-powered video creation, ensuring brand alignment.