Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second engaging and dynamic video for marketing managers aiming to scale personalized video efforts, featuring a friendly, informative audio style that highlights the simplicity of content creation. The narrative should focus on how HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality empowers them to effortlessly create and deploy high-volume custom messages designed to book more meetings, showcasing various successful use cases.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second energetic video with quick cuts, inspiring small business owners who wish to stand out from competitors, presented with an enthusiastic audio style. This prompt focuses on how easily HeyGen's templates & scenes enable rapid creation of impactful video outreach for immediate lead generation, proving that professional videos don't require complex production skills.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second polished, professional video with a calm, authoritative narrator, aimed at recruiters and HR professionals. The video will illustrate how HeyGen functions as a powerful video prospecting tool, enabling the creation of compelling video email communications with precise voiceover generation, effectively capturing candidate attention and conveying company culture or job details with clarity.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Cold Outreach Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create impactful, personalized video messages that capture attention and drive engagement in your cold outreach campaigns.

1
Step 1
Create Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars or upload your own to begin crafting a unique personalized video message for your audience.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Paste your outreach script and utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to instantly animate your avatar with professional voiceovers, enhancing your video outreach.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Apply your brand's unique identity with custom logos and colors using Branding controls to ensure your video prospecting tool maintains a consistent professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your finished video in various aspect ratios using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for seamless integration into your video email or other platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Demonstrate Trust with Customer Success Videos

Build credibility and trust in your cold outreach by easily producing engaging AI videos that highlight positive customer experiences and proven results.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my cold outreach efforts?

HeyGen transforms cold outreach into engaging experiences, enabling you to create personalized video messages using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This helps you book more meetings and achieve increased response rates through compelling video email and LinkedIn outreach.

What makes HeyGen an effective personalized video tool for sales?

HeyGen empowers sales professionals to generate hyper-personalized videos at scale, leveraging AI video creation and customizable templates & scenes. This efficiency in creating unique video messages significantly boosts lead generation and engagement.

Can HeyGen simplify the creation of professional video outreach?

Absolutely. HeyGen streamlines professional video outreach by allowing users to generate high-quality videos from text-to-video from script, utilizing diverse AI avatars and pre-built templates & scenes. This makes AI video creation accessible and efficient for everyone.

Does HeyGen offer features to improve video outreach effectiveness?

Yes, HeyGen significantly improves video outreach effectiveness by enabling personalized communication that stands out. Coupled with valuable viewer analytics and robust CRM integrations, HeyGen provides the tools to measure impact and continuously optimize for increased response rates.

