Cold Outreach Video Generator for Instant Engagement
Book more meetings by crafting personalized video outreach messages with powerful AI avatars that capture attention.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a dynamic 45-second product showcase video tailored for marketing teams looking to launch new features using AI-generated videos. This video should feature a modern, high-energy visual style with quick cuts and engaging graphics, complemented by an upbeat soundtrack and a persuasive voiceover. Leverage the text-to-video from script capability to rapidly convert marketing copy into compelling visuals.
Design a warm and inviting 60-second welcome video for small business owners, perfect for introducing their brand to new customers with personalized videos. The visual style should be authentic and friendly, perhaps using soft lighting and relatable imagery from the media library, while the audio should feature a calm, reassuring voiceover. Utilize the templates & scenes feature to easily assemble a professional-looking message.
Develop a concise 30-second explainer video for tech startups or solution providers, focusing on the power of video prospecting to simplify complex offerings. The visual and audio style should be clean, direct, and highly informative, with simple animations and a crisp, articulate voiceover. Ensure the video can be easily adapted for different platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Personalized Video Prospecting.
Quickly generate highly personalized, AI-powered videos to grab attention and convert cold prospects into warm leads effectively.
Produce Engaging Social Video Outreach.
Design captivating AI videos for social platforms like LinkedIn, enhancing your cold outreach and driving higher engagement with prospects.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes HeyGen an effective cold outreach video generator?
HeyGen is an effective cold outreach video generator because it enables the creation of highly personalized videos using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology, significantly boosting engagement for your campaigns.
Can I easily generate AI videos from a script with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen transforms your video script into high-quality AI-generated videos with realistic AI Avatars and customizable voiceover generation, streamlining your content creation process.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating consistent personalized video messages?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive template library and robust branding controls, allowing you to maintain a consistent visual identity for all your personalized video messages across various platforms like email campaigns or LinkedIn.
How does HeyGen ensure high-quality AI-generated videos for prospecting?
HeyGen ensures high-quality AI-generated videos for video prospecting by leveraging advanced text-to-video technology, lifelike AI Avatars, and versatile voiceover generation to deliver compelling content.