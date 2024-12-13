Cold Outreach Video Generator for Instant Engagement

Book more meetings by crafting personalized video outreach messages with powerful AI avatars that capture attention.

362/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a dynamic 45-second product showcase video tailored for marketing teams looking to launch new features using AI-generated videos. This video should feature a modern, high-energy visual style with quick cuts and engaging graphics, complemented by an upbeat soundtrack and a persuasive voiceover. Leverage the text-to-video from script capability to rapidly convert marketing copy into compelling visuals.
Example Prompt 2
Design a warm and inviting 60-second welcome video for small business owners, perfect for introducing their brand to new customers with personalized videos. The visual style should be authentic and friendly, perhaps using soft lighting and relatable imagery from the media library, while the audio should feature a calm, reassuring voiceover. Utilize the templates & scenes feature to easily assemble a professional-looking message.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a concise 30-second explainer video for tech startups or solution providers, focusing on the power of video prospecting to simplify complex offerings. The visual and audio style should be clean, direct, and highly informative, with simple animations and a crisp, articulate voiceover. Ensure the video can be easily adapted for different platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Cold Outreach Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create personalized video messages at scale using AI, captivating your prospects and driving engagement in cold outreach campaigns.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Video Script
Begin by writing your core message, which our text-to-video from script feature will transform into engaging visuals with the perfect tone.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars that best represent your brand and select a natural-sounding voiceover for your personalized videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Personalization
Leverage text-to-video from script to dynamically insert recipient-specific details, crafting unique and personalized video messages for each prospect.
4
Step 4
Generate and Refine Your Videos
Automatically produce your batch of AI-generated videos and review them to ensure accuracy. Add subtitles/captions for accessibility before finalizing your outreach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Trust with Video Testimonials

.

Easily create powerful video testimonials and case studies to instill confidence and accelerate trust with new prospects in cold outreach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes HeyGen an effective cold outreach video generator?

HeyGen is an effective cold outreach video generator because it enables the creation of highly personalized videos using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology, significantly boosting engagement for your campaigns.

Can I easily generate AI videos from a script with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen transforms your video script into high-quality AI-generated videos with realistic AI Avatars and customizable voiceover generation, streamlining your content creation process.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating consistent personalized video messages?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive template library and robust branding controls, allowing you to maintain a consistent visual identity for all your personalized video messages across various platforms like email campaigns or LinkedIn.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality AI-generated videos for prospecting?

HeyGen ensures high-quality AI-generated videos for video prospecting by leveraging advanced text-to-video technology, lifelike AI Avatars, and versatile voiceover generation to deliver compelling content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo