Produce a touching 60-second "coach of the year video maker" tribute, designed for team members, parents, and school administration, celebrating an outstanding coach. The visual style should be warm and inspiring, featuring a montage of memorable team moments and photos, complemented by uplifting instrumental music. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a sincere, heartfelt message of gratitude, recognizing the coach's dedication and impact throughout the year.

