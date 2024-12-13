Create Stunning Videos with Our Cloud Video Maker

Effortlessly edit and enhance your videos with AI video tools and access to a vast media library for a seamless creative experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Dive into the technical prowess of HeyGen's online video editor in this 2-minute tutorial designed for video editing enthusiasts and professionals. The video will employ a clean, minimalist visual style with clear, informative voiceovers. Showcase the platform's text-to-video from script feature, illustrating how it simplifies the creation of engaging content with precision and efficiency.
Prompt 2
This 60-second video targets small business owners and entrepreneurs, showcasing the power of HeyGen's video editing platform. With a vibrant and energetic visual style, the video will highlight the use of video templates and the brand kit tool, demonstrating how these features can help maintain brand consistency across all video content.
Prompt 3
In a 75-second video, introduce educators and trainers to the advanced capabilities of HeyGen's AI video tools. The video will feature a professional and educational visual style, with a focus on the platform's subtitles/captions and media library/stock support. Emphasize how these tools can enhance the learning experience by making educational content more accessible and engaging.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Cloud Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our cloud-based video editing platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by creating a new project in our cloud video maker. This platform allows you to work seamlessly online, ensuring your progress is saved automatically.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates to kickstart your creative process. These templates are designed to suit different themes and styles, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your project.
3
Step 3
Add AI Editing Features
Enhance your video with AI editing features. Use tools like AI avatars and voiceover generation to bring your content to life with minimal effort.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in your desired format. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to share your video across different social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's cloud video maker empowers creators with AI video tools and video templates, streamlining the process of producing high-quality content effortlessly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Utilize HeyGen's video editing platform to craft compelling narratives that highlight customer achievements and success.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's cloud video maker enhance creativity?

HeyGen's cloud video maker offers a range of video templates and AI video tools that streamline the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling and design without technical barriers.

What technical features does HeyGen's online video editor offer?

HeyGen's online video editor includes advanced AI editing features, such as text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and a screen and webcam recorder, making it a comprehensive video editing platform.

Can HeyGen integrate with social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen supports social media integration, allowing users to easily export and share their videos across various platforms, ensuring seamless distribution and engagement.

What branding tools are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a brand kit tool that includes branding controls like logo and color customization, ensuring that all video content aligns with your brand identity.

