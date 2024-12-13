cloud service explainer video generator: Create Engaging Videos

Transform your scripts into professional explainer videos effortlessly with advanced text-to-video creation.

434/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second video designed for marketing professionals and content creators, demonstrating the powerful capabilities of an AI explainer video generator. The video should adopt an engaging, high-tech visual aesthetic with slick motion graphics and feature an AI avatar clearly narrating the key functionalities. This production will emphasize how HeyGen's AI avatars streamline the video creation process.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second animated explainer video aimed at educators and corporate trainers, illustrating a complex concept with simplicity. The visual style should be clean and educational, focusing on easily digestible information presented through dynamic visuals and a crisp, informative narration. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble this engaging piece.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a persuasive 90-second explainer video intended for sales teams and product managers, effectively outlining a new product's value proposition. The visual aesthetic should be professional and B2B-oriented, using stock photos and videos to reinforce key messages, complemented by a professional voice and easy-to-follow Subtitles/captions for global accessibility. This video will demonstrate the quick creation of compelling explainer videos for Sales & Marketing.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Cloud Service Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional explainer videos for your cloud services with an intuitive AI-powered platform, transforming scripts into engaging visual content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Start by selecting a template or inputting your script directly into the explainer video generator to define your core message.
2
Step 2
Add Visual Elements and Avatars
Enhance your video by incorporating AI avatars and selecting compelling stock photos and videos from the media library to visually explain your cloud service.
3
Step 3
Customize Voiceovers and Subtitles
Personalize your video with AI-generated voiceovers in multiple languages and automatically add subtitles for clarity and accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Your Animated Explainer Video
Produce your high-quality animated explainer videos in various aspect ratios, ready for download and sharing across your chosen platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Product Training and Onboarding

.

Improve user understanding and retention for your cloud service with engaging AI-powered explainer videos and tutorials.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of explainer videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI explainer video generator, transforming text into dynamic visuals with sophisticated AI avatars and a streamlined text-to-video creation process. This cloud service explainer video generator allows users to produce professional content efficiently without needing complex video editing skills.

What creative assets and customization options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers users to produce engaging animated explainer videos through a rich library of templates, customizable AI avatars, and extensive stock photos and videos. Its user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop editor facilitates creative freedom to design unique promotional videos and product demos.

Can HeyGen support multiple languages for explainer video voiceovers and subtitles?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust support for a wide range of global communication needs, offering voiceovers and subtitles in over 50+ languages. This feature ensures that your explainer videos can effectively reach diverse international audiences.

For what types of business needs can HeyGen's explainer videos be used?

HeyGen is versatile for various business applications, including creating compelling promotional videos, detailed product demos, and effective Sales & Marketing content. Our platform is ideal for businesses looking to clearly communicate complex ideas or showcase offerings through high-quality explainer videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo