Closing News Video Maker for Professional Outros
Effortlessly create captivating news outros and end screens using HeyGen's voiceover generation with customizable templates.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a dynamic 10-second "YouTube outro" for content creators, where "customizable templates" allow for a vibrant, modern visual and catchy music, easily produced using "Text-to-video from script" to finalize a call to action.
How can corporate communication teams create impactful closing segments? Produce a sleek 20-second "closing news video maker" output, targeting internal news broadcasts with a professional, branded visual style and subtle background music, enhanced by "Media library/stock support" and seamless "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms.
Empower educational content creators to finalize their lessons with an informative 30-second "news outro video." This friendly, clear clip, utilizing "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility and a welcoming "AI avatar," will ensure your audience, including online course providers, receives a structured recap and a clear next step in an engaging, animated visual style.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create impactful news outros with AI video.
Quickly generate high-performing closing news videos that boost channel branding and encourage viewer engagement with advanced AI tools.
Generate engaging YouTube end screens and social clips.
Produce captivating YouTube outros and short news clips in minutes, maximizing viewer engagement and content shareability across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating news videos and outros?
HeyGen simplifies the process with an easy-to-use editor and powerful AI tools, allowing you to quickly create professional news videos and dynamic news outro videos using customizable templates.
Can I use talking avatars for my YouTube outro with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to incorporate realistic talking avatars and generate natural-sounding voiceovers, enhancing your YouTube outro videos with a professional touch.
What customization options are available for my news outro video in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization with various customizable templates, the ability to add background music, and a brand kit feature to ensure your news outro video aligns perfectly with your channel's identity.
How quickly can I produce and share a closing news video using HeyGen?
With HeyGen's text-to-video tool, you can rapidly produce high-quality closing news videos. Once created, you can easily export and share your professional content across platforms.