Create a compelling 90-second instructional video aimed at technical teams and project managers, demonstrating how to leverage HeyGen as a client update video maker. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and highly informative, with a clear voiceover guiding viewers through the process of automating video generation. Highlight the seamless integration of "Templates & scenes" and "Voiceover generation" to produce high-quality, consistent updates efficiently.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How client update video maker Works

Craft professional, high-quality client update videos with ease, keeping your stakeholders informed and engaged every step of the way.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from a range of professional templates & scenes designed for client updates, or start from scratch. Input your script to lay the foundation for your video creation.
2
Step 2
Add Media Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating your own photos, screen recordings, or short clips, or utilize our extensive media library/stock support to find relevant visuals.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Voice
Ensure your message aligns with your brand. Easily integrate your company branding controls like logos and colors, and generate a clear voiceover or leverage AI avatars for a professional video.
4
Step 4
Export Stunning Clips
Review your final video and export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Deliver Stunning Clips that keep your clients informed and impressed.

As a leading client update video maker, HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos and Stunning Clips quickly. Our platform streamlines video creation, making high-quality video automation accessible for all your client communications.

Enhance Client Education

Boost client understanding and engagement by delivering complex information through interactive AI-powered training videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support automated and scalable video creation?

HeyGen provides powerful features like the video creation API, enabling users to generate professional videos programmatically from data, including JSON. This allows for scalable video automation and efficient creation of stunning clips without manual editing.

What makes HeyGen the ideal tool for creating professional videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of making professional videos with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, enabling anyone to create high-quality video content. Utilize AI avatars and rich templates to craft stunning clips quickly and effectively.

Does HeyGen provide options to brand my videos and ensure uniqueness?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to customize your professional videos with logos and brand colors, ensuring every piece aligns with your identity. Our AI avatars and text-to-video feature allow for unique and stunning clips that resonate with your audience.

What media and export capabilities does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen supports a diverse range of media types, including photos and screen recordings, to enrich your video editing projects. You can easily add subtitles, and the platform enables exporting high-quality video in various aspect ratios for versatile distribution of your short clips.

