Create a compelling 90-second instructional video aimed at technical teams and project managers, demonstrating how to leverage HeyGen as a client update video maker. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and highly informative, with a clear voiceover guiding viewers through the process of automating video generation. Highlight the seamless integration of "Templates & scenes" and "Voiceover generation" to produce high-quality, consistent updates efficiently.

Generate Video