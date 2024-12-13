Create Impactful Onboarding Videos with Our Onboarding Video Maker

Enhance your onboarding process with personalized video experiences using AI avatars for a seamless and engaging introduction.

430/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second customer onboarding video that highlights your product's unique features with HeyGen's Templates & scenes. Targeted at marketing teams, this video combines sleek animations and a professional voiceover to guide new users through the initial setup. The clean, modern aesthetic paired with clear, concise instructions ensures a smooth onboarding experience, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.
Prompt 2
Develop a 90-second employee onboarding video that leverages HeyGen's Media library/stock support to create a visually rich narrative. Ideal for training departments, this video incorporates interactive video elements to engage new hires effectively. The use of real-life scenarios and relatable characters, along with subtitles for accessibility, ensures that the content is both informative and inclusive.
Prompt 3
Produce a 30-second video onboarding experience for new clients using HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation. Aimed at customer success teams, this video employs a friendly and conversational tone to make clients feel valued from the start. The seamless integration of personalized messages and a warm, inviting visual style helps build a strong foundation for long-term client relationships.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Client Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging and personalized onboarding experiences with ease using our video tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your client onboarding video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a dynamic video format.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select from a variety of AI avatars to deliver your message in a personalized and engaging manner. This adds a human touch to your video onboarding experiences.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your video with interactive elements to keep your audience engaged. Utilize HeyGen's media library for stock support and additional content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and share it with your clients. HeyGen's platform ensures your video is optimized for any device.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes client onboarding with its AI-powered video tools, enabling the creation of personalized and engaging onboarding video experiences that captivate and inform new clients effectively.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

.

Quickly produce captivating onboarding video clips for social media, ensuring a seamless and engaging introduction to your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance video onboarding experiences?

HeyGen elevates video onboarding experiences by offering AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing for the creation of personalized onboarding videos that engage and inform new employees or customers effectively.

What makes HeyGen an ideal onboarding video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an ideal onboarding video maker with its comprehensive suite of tools, including voiceover generation and interactive video elements, ensuring your onboarding content is both engaging and informative.

Can HeyGen support personalized onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports personalized onboarding videos through its customizable templates and branding controls, allowing you to tailor video content to reflect your brand's unique identity.

Why choose HeyGen for employee onboarding videos?

Choosing HeyGen for employee onboarding videos ensures a seamless creation process with features like subtitles, a media library, and aspect-ratio resizing, making it easy to produce professional and accessible video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo