Client Onboarding Video Generator: Streamline Your Process

Create engaging, AI-powered onboarding videos quickly by turning your script into video with text-to-video functionality.

Imagine a 45-second welcoming "client onboarding video generator" experience for new B2B SaaS clients, featuring a warm and professional AI avatar explaining the first steps. The visual style should be clean and inviting, with a friendly AI voiceover guiding them through the initial setup, ensuring a smooth and personalized welcome.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For small business owners seeking to standardize customer education, craft a dynamic 60-second video demonstrating the ease of producing engaging "onboarding videos" using customizable templates. The visual style should be bright and energetic, incorporating infographic elements set to upbeat background music, making the process appealing and simple.
Example Prompt 2
A concise 30-second instructional video is needed for tech-savvy users, designed to effectively clarify complex software features through "AI-powered onboarding videos." This video should employ a modern and clean aesthetic, utilizing animated graphics and automatic subtitles/captions for maximum understanding, delivered with a precise and informative AI voice.
Example Prompt 3
To assist existing customers needing quick guides for advanced features, develop a comprehensive 90-second "how-to video" showcasing the efficiency of an "AI video platform" for content creation. The visual style must be detailed, featuring clear screen recordings supported by an informative AI voice, enhanced by a rich media library to illustrate each step.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Client Onboarding Video Generator Works

Streamline client onboarding with AI-powered videos. Easily create engaging, personalized guides using customizable templates and advanced features for a smooth, professional start.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Choose from a diverse library of customizable templates designed for client onboarding. These templates provide a professional foundation, allowing you to quickly set up the structure of your video.
2
Step 2
Add AI Elements
Personalize your message by adding your script and then selecting an engaging AI avatar to act as your virtual presenter, bringing a human touch to your onboarding content.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Reinforce your brand identity by applying your company's logo, specific colors, and desired fonts using the intuitive branding controls. This ensures a cohesive and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your finalized video, making any last-minute edits. Then, easily export your AI-powered onboarding videos in the desired format and resolution for seamless sharing with new clients.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Product Information

.

Transform complex product features or service instructions into easy-to-understand videos for new clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity and customization of my onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and robust tools for full customization, allowing you to create engaging onboarding videos that perfectly match your brand. You can effortlessly integrate unique brand elements and tailor each video for specific client or employee needs, making it ideal for video documentation and dynamic training videos.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video platform for generating client onboarding videos?

HeyGen is a leading AI video platform that streamlines the creation of AI-powered onboarding videos by transforming text into engaging content. Our advanced AI avatars and sophisticated AI voiceover generation empower you to produce high-quality client onboarding videos quickly and efficiently, minimizing production time and costs.

Can HeyGen support diverse content needs beyond standard onboarding, like training or how-to videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as versatile explainer video software, allowing you to create a broad range of content including comprehensive training videos, detailed how-to videos, and essential video documentation. With features like multi-language support, HeyGen ensures your messages resonate with diverse audiences beyond just onboarding.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation process for professional onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies video production through features like seamless text-to-video conversion and automatic subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility and clarity. With intuitive branding controls, a rich media library, and versatile aspect-ratio resizing, HeyGen empowers users to create professional onboarding videos with ease, regardless of their video editing experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo