Classroom Training Video Generator: Create Engaging Courses

Streamline course creation for L&D teams and employee onboarding with engaging content generated using realistic AI avatars.

342/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second animated educational video for K-12 educators, aimed at simplifying complex scientific concepts for young learners with an engaging, colorful animation style and a friendly, encouraging tone. Leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly build visually rich educational content, making learning fun and accessible.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second classroom training video for HR departments introducing remote employees to company culture, featuring a modern, corporate visual aesthetic and clear, welcoming narration. This AI educational video should be easily generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, ensuring quick updates and consistent messaging for effective employee onboarding.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 50-second explainer video for product managers launching new software features, combining product-focused visuals with an energetic and clear voiceover to highlight key benefits. Easily generate professional voiceovers using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring your message resonates strongly with your target audience for maximum impact.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How classroom training video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your educational materials into professional, engaging video lessons to captivate your audience and streamline learning.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Paste your training content or script directly into HeyGen, leveraging the text to video feature to begin transforming text into dynamic video scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your training material, ensuring an engaging and consistent on-screen presence for your learners.
3
Step 3
Generate Natural Voiceovers
Automatically generate natural-sounding voiceovers from your script, or upload your own, using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability to deliver clear instructional audio.
4
Step 4
Apply Subtitles and Export
Enhance accessibility by automatically adding subtitles to your video, then export your polished training video for your learners.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Animate Educational Stories

.

Vividly illustrate complex concepts and historical narratives through captivating AI-powered video storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my educational videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging educational videos with diverse AI Avatars and professionally designed templates, transforming simple scripts into dynamic content. This AI video generator makes it easy to produce high-quality, visually appealing educational materials that capture attention.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for training videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of impactful training videos by converting text to video instantly with realistic AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles. This robust AI video generator streamlines the production process, making professional-grade training content accessible and efficient to produce for L&D Teams.

Can HeyGen help L&D Teams create animated educational videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to boost efficiency for L&D Teams, enabling rapid creation of animated educational videos. With its intuitive interface, customizable AI Avatars, and extensive templates, you can produce compelling content for various training needs without extensive video editing tools.

How does HeyGen facilitate the production of explainer videos for employee onboarding?

HeyGen is an ideal classroom training video generator that simplifies creating clear explainer videos for employee onboarding. You can easily generate professional videos from text, complete with engaging AI voiceovers and subtitles, ensuring new hires receive consistent and comprehensive information efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo