Create an engaging 45-second 'Meet Your Classroom' video for elementary students, featuring a friendly AI avatar to introduce different learning zones and classroom rules. The visual style should be vibrant and welcoming, with a cheerful, encouraging audio tone, making the new classroom setup feel exciting and accessible for young learners.

Prompt 1
Design a concise 60-second instructional video for fellow educators, demonstrating a new educational resource using HeyGen's voiceover generation to provide clear, step-by-step guidance. This video should maintain a professional and informative visual style, complemented by a calm, authoritative voice, effectively becoming a valuable 'create educational videos' resource for the teaching community.
Prompt 2
Produce a lively 30-second announcement for students about an upcoming school project, utilizing dynamic templates & scenes to showcase key details and deadlines. The video should have an energetic and colorful visual aesthetic, paired with upbeat, motivating background music, making the 'school projects' announcement visually captivating and inspiring for all participants.
Prompt 3
Develop an informative 50-second orientation video for parents, outlining classroom expectations and communication channels, enhanced with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for accessibility. The visual presentation should be warm and inviting, using a clear, reassuring audio narrative to ensure all parents feel informed and connected to the 'classroom video maker' experience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Classroom Setup Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging educational videos for your classroom with HeyGen's intuitive video maker, perfect for educators and students alike.

Step 1
Create Your Video
Start your project by selecting from a variety of education templates or beginning with a blank canvas to make your educational videos.
Step 2
Choose Your Elements
Select an AI avatar to present your content or paste your script to automatically generate video with Text-to-video from script.
Step 3
Add Visuals and Narration
Enrich your content with images, videos, and music from the media library. Utilize Voiceover generation to add clear and engaging narration.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your classroom video maker project, add optional subtitles, and then utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare for sharing.

HeyGen empowers educators and students to create educational videos, including classroom setup videos, quickly. Simplify video making with AI for engaging learning content.

Create Quick Explainer Videos & Projects

Students and educators can rapidly create short, impactful videos for school projects, lesson introductions, or quick tips.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help educators create engaging educational videos?

HeyGen empowers educators to easily create professional educational videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, transforming scripts into dynamic classroom setup video content without complex video editing tools.

What features does HeyGen offer for students working on school projects?

For school projects, HeyGen provides an intuitive online video editor with a rich selection of video templates and animated templates, making it simple for students to create videos and enhance their assignments efficiently.

Can I quickly produce classroom setup videos with HeyGen's video maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen's extensive library of video templates and animated templates allows for rapid creation of compelling classroom setup video content, streamlined by its powerful video maker features to generate engaging lessons.

Is HeyGen an accessible tool for educators looking to create videos?

HeyGen is designed to be an accessible platform for educators, offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of creating videos and serves as a valuable free classroom tool to generate educational videos easily.

