Create a welcoming 30-second classroom orientation video designed for new kindergarten students and their parents, featuring a playful, crayon-drawn visual style with soft, encouraging background music and a warm voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, explaining the daily routine and classroom expectations in simple terms.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Classroom Orientation Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative classroom orientation videos with HeyGen's intuitive AI video maker, transforming text into dynamic visual experiences for your students.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Quickly begin your educational video by selecting from HeyGen's diverse range of video templates, providing a ready-to-use foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Orientation Video
Tailor your classroom orientation video by integrating HeyGen's AI avatars to present information, adding a dynamic and engaging visual element.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voice-overs and Subtitles
Boost comprehension by automatically adding precise subtitles/captions to your educational videos, ensuring clarity and accessibility for all learners.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Classroom Video
Complete your video creation process by exporting your finished orientation video in various aspect ratios, ready for effortless distribution to your students.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers educators to create dynamic classroom orientation videos and engaging educational content with an AI video maker. Leverage AI features and video templates to customize videos quickly, making video creation efficient and impactful for any learning environment.

Streamline Content Creation

Effortlessly produce professional and high-quality educational videos, including complex topics, in minutes with AI.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify educational video creation?

HeyGen simplifies the process of educational video creation by leveraging advanced AI features. Users can transform text prompts into engaging videos with realistic AI voices and customizable AI avatars, making video production efficient and accessible.

Can HeyGen help create compelling classroom orientation videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent classroom orientation video maker, offering robust tools to customize video content. Utilize drag-and-drop features and a variety of video templates to design engaging orientation videos that include your specific branding elements.

What specific AI features enhance learning in HeyGen educational videos?

HeyGen's AI educational video maker enhances learning with features like automatic subtitles for accessibility and AI-powered scripts for dynamic content. You can also generate high-quality voice-overs using realistic AI voices to deliver clear and impactful messages.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use video maker for educators?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive video maker, empowering educators to create professional educational videos with ease. Its user-friendly interface and extensive media library simplify the entire video creation process, even for beginners.

