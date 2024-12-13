Delve into the heart of urban planning in this 60-second explainer video, designed for city officials and community developers. Discover the innovative power of AI avatars as they guide viewers through the intricacies of city zoning, illustrating zoning regulations with dynamic visuals and a clear voiceover. The vibrant, animated scenes unfold in a seamless narrative, bringing the dry details of compliance checks to life, making this a vital tool for those invested in urban development.

Generate Video