Citizen Information Video Generator: Simplify Public Engagement

Transform complex information into clear explainer videos for public education using powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Imagine a 30-second public service announcement targeting local residents about new recycling guidelines. This video should adopt a clear, friendly, and informative tone with bright, clean visuals, utilizing an AI avatar to deliver key messages directly to the audience, making the information easily digestible for public education.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second explainer video designed for community members, especially new residents, detailing the process for obtaining a local business permit. The visual style must be engaging and modern, incorporating animated-style graphics, accompanied by a professional voiceover generated directly from a detailed script using the Text-to-video from script capability, functioning as an effective citizen information video generator.
Example Prompt 2
A 60-second public education video is needed for a diverse community, including those with hearing impairments, announcing a new public health initiative from the government. The video requires a professional, authoritative yet approachable visual and audio style with consistent branding, ensuring full accessibility with clearly displayed Subtitles/captions throughout, embodying best practices for a government video maker.
Example Prompt 3
For engaging a younger demographic and promoting an upcoming community fair, produce a dynamic 15-second social media content piece. The video should feature an upbeat, fast-paced visual style with quick cuts and catchy background music, leveraging HeyGen's pre-designed Templates & scenes for efficient content creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Citizen Information Video Generator Works

Quickly create professional and accessible citizen information videos with AI, streamlining public education and engagement effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft your clear message for public education or announcements. Our AI video generator efficiently transforms your text into engaging visuals.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose an AI avatar to deliver your message with clarity and authenticity, making your content more relatable to citizens.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Incorporate your agency's branding, including logos and colors, to maintain consistent and recognizable public communication.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Download your completed public service announcement in various aspect ratios, optimized for diverse platforms and audiences.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Information

.

Simplify intricate topics, such as healthcare guidelines, into clear, accessible videos for improved public understanding and compliance.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging video content?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator and creative engine, enabling users to produce captivating videos with ease. Leverage our diverse templates and AI avatars to quickly bring your ideas to life from a simple script.

Can HeyGen be used for creating public service announcement videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an ideal government video maker for public service announcements and public education. Utilize branding controls and high-quality voiceover generation to ensure your message is clear, consistent, and impactful for citizen information videos.

What is HeyGen's process for transforming text into video?

HeyGen offers an End-to-End Video Generation process, converting your script directly into polished video content using our Text-to-video capabilities. You can easily add AI avatars and generate high-quality voiceovers, along with automatic subtitles/captions.

Does HeyGen allow for flexible video output and branding?

Yes, HeyGen enables full Branding controls, from logos to colors, ensuring consistent messaging across all your content. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature also helps optimize your videos for diverse social media content platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo