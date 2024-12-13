Citizen Guidance Video Maker: Create Engaging Public Service Videos

Effortlessly create compelling public service announcements and explainer videos with engaging AI avatars.

395/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine producing a 60-second explainer video specifically for citizens needing to understand a new online municipal service. This video calls for a clean, animated visual style with an upbeat audio track, and it will prominently feature a helpful AI avatar to guide viewers through the process, made possible by HeyGen's advanced AI avatars capability, serving as an effective citizen guidance video maker.
Example Prompt 2
We need a 30-second public information video designed for the general public, focusing on a new city recycling initiative. The visual and audio style should be bright and positive, using compelling media library stock footage, and HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions must be utilized to ensure the message is accessible to everyone, making it an effective piece of public information.
Example Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 20-second social media video aimed at young adults, promoting a local park cleanup drive. This video should feature quick cuts and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's powerful aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure it looks perfect across all social media platforms, thereby boosting citizen engagement with social media videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Citizen Guidance Videos Work

Empower your community with clear, engaging public service announcements and informational videos using AI-powered tools, simplifying complex messages.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by crafting your message. Use the Text-to-video feature to transform your script into a visual narrative, making complex information accessible for public understanding.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of professional AI avatars to present your content. A relatable avatar enhances engagement and credibility for your public service announcements.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Maintain consistency by applying your organization's branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure your public communication is recognizable and professional.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your project and export your citizen guidance video. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly fit various platforms for widespread citizen engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Citizen Training & Instruction

.

Develop clear, engaging instructional videos that simplify complex government procedures or new regulations, improving citizen comprehension and adoption.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging citizen guidance videos?

HeyGen empowers users to quickly produce high-quality citizen guidance videos using its intuitive AI video generator. Simply input your script, select an AI avatar, and let HeyGen transform your text into a professional video effortlessly, streamlining the entire creative process.

Can I ensure brand consistency in public service announcements created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your organization's logo, colors, and fonts into all your public service announcements. Utilize customizable templates and scenes to maintain a consistent and professional visual identity across all your public information videos.

What features does HeyGen offer to make explainer videos accessible and impactful?

HeyGen enhances explainer videos with robust features like realistic voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring broad accessibility. Coupled with expressive AI avatars and flexible aspect-ratio exports, HeyGen helps you create impactful videos that effectively engage citizens.

How quickly can government agencies produce public information videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen significantly accelerates public information video creation for government agencies through its efficient Text-to-video capabilities. Generate compelling content rapidly, from initial script to final video, enabling swift communication for citizen engagement without extensive production overhead.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo