Cinematic Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast
Scale your creative production of cinematic video ads with AI avatars, generating impactful content faster than ever.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second AI video ad explaining the benefits of a subscription service, aimed at small business owners seeking productivity solutions. The video should employ a modern, energetic visual style with crisp motion graphics and quick transitions, set to an upbeat, motivational corporate pop track. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform marketing copy into compelling visual narratives.
Produce a heartwarming 60-second UGC-style ad promoting a sustainable fashion brand, specifically for environmentally conscious millennials and Gen Z. The visual aesthetic should be authentic and warm, using natural lighting and diverse real-life scenarios, complemented by a soft, acoustic folk music background. Enhance the narrative by employing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add genuine testimonials from satisfied customers.
Design a captivating 15-second promo video for a flash sale event, targeting impulse buyers on social media looking for great deals. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, vibrant, and attention-grabbing, with bold typography, energetic transitions, and an exciting, modern pop track. Expedite the creation process by utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and impactful commercial.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Rapidly produce high-quality, engaging video ads using AI, significantly boosting campaign performance.
Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and ad clips, driving higher engagement and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the creation of cinematic video ads?
HeyGen is an AI video ad maker that empowers you to produce high-quality cinematic video ads efficiently. Leverage AI-powered customization, stunning templates, and realistic AI Avatars to craft compelling visual stories that capture attention.
Can HeyGen help scale creative production for video ads?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you scale creative production for video ads. Easily generate multiple video ad variations with different AI voices and AI Avatars from a single script, saving time and resources.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen integrates advanced AI capabilities like realistic AI Avatars and diverse AI voices to transform text into engaging videos. This AI-powered customization simplifies the entire video production workflow.
What types of marketing videos can be made using HeyGen's templates?
HeyGen offers a variety of templates to create diverse video content, including engaging explainer videos, dynamic promo videos, and effective UGC ads. These templates streamline the creation of professional video ads for various purposes.