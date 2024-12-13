Cinematic Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast

Scale your creative production of cinematic video ads with AI avatars, generating impactful content faster than ever.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second AI video ad explaining the benefits of a subscription service, aimed at small business owners seeking productivity solutions. The video should employ a modern, energetic visual style with crisp motion graphics and quick transitions, set to an upbeat, motivational corporate pop track. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform marketing copy into compelling visual narratives.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a heartwarming 60-second UGC-style ad promoting a sustainable fashion brand, specifically for environmentally conscious millennials and Gen Z. The visual aesthetic should be authentic and warm, using natural lighting and diverse real-life scenarios, complemented by a soft, acoustic folk music background. Enhance the narrative by employing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add genuine testimonials from satisfied customers.
Example Prompt 3
Design a captivating 15-second promo video for a flash sale event, targeting impulse buyers on social media looking for great deals. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, vibrant, and attention-grabbing, with bold typography, energetic transitions, and an exciting, modern pop track. Expedite the creation process by utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and impactful commercial.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Cinematic Ad Video Maker Works

Transform your ad concepts into stunning, high-quality videos using our AI-powered platform, designed to bring cinematic flair to your campaigns effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by inputting your ad script directly or utilize AI scriptwriting to generate compelling content. Our platform supports text-to-video conversion, laying the foundation for your cinematic ad video maker project.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Elements
Select from a diverse range of AI Avatars to represent your brand or product. Customize scenes and backgrounds using our templates or upload your own media, ensuring your video has a professional and engaging cinematic look.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Audio and Branding
Enhance your ad with high-quality voiceover generation, choosing from various AI voices to match your desired tone. Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using our branding controls to maintain consistency and impact.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Ad
Generate your final cinematic video, leveraging our robust export options. Easily resize your ad for various aspect ratios and download your high-quality videos, ready for immediate deployment across all your marketing channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creation of cinematic video ads?

HeyGen is an AI video ad maker that empowers you to produce high-quality cinematic video ads efficiently. Leverage AI-powered customization, stunning templates, and realistic AI Avatars to craft compelling visual stories that capture attention.

Can HeyGen help scale creative production for video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you scale creative production for video ads. Easily generate multiple video ad variations with different AI voices and AI Avatars from a single script, saving time and resources.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen integrates advanced AI capabilities like realistic AI Avatars and diverse AI voices to transform text into engaging videos. This AI-powered customization simplifies the entire video production workflow.

What types of marketing videos can be made using HeyGen's templates?

HeyGen offers a variety of templates to create diverse video content, including engaging explainer videos, dynamic promo videos, and effective UGC ads. These templates streamline the creation of professional video ads for various purposes.

