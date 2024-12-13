Christmas Ad Video Maker: Create Festive Campaigns Fast

Quickly design personalized holiday ads for social media using stunning templates & scenes, no advanced editing skills needed.

568/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second Christmas advertising video aimed at marketing professionals and e-commerce brands looking to boost sales during the holiday season. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing vibrant product shots and smooth transitions, accompanied by an energetic, professional voiceover. This "advertising video" should highlight a product or service, emphasizing its festive appeal, and can be efficiently produced using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver a compelling message without the need for on-screen talent.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a whimsical 15-second "Merry Christmas animation" designed for individuals and social media influencers who want to send a quick, cheerful greeting. The visual aesthetic should be playful and colorful, featuring cartoon-style festive characters and sparkling effects, set to a lighthearted, catchy jingle. This fun, short-form holiday video can be rapidly generated using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, allowing users to simply type their message and bring it to life as an engaging animated card.
Example Prompt 3
A compelling 60-second "AI Christmas Video Maker" showcase is needed, targeting content creators and busy professionals who prioritize efficient production of high-quality holiday videos. Visually, it should present a polished and professional aesthetic, integrating elegant festive graphics with authentic real-world holiday scenes, all underscored by an uplifting orchestral score. This impactful holiday video should prominently feature HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" capability, demonstrating how it ensures broad accessibility and heightened audience engagement for a brand's festive message or a personal year-end reflection across diverse platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Christmas Ad Video Maker Works

Easily craft professional Christmas ad videos and festive holiday greetings to engage your audience with our intuitive AI video platform.

1
Step 1
Select a festive template
Browse our collection of professionally designed Christmas video templates or choose to start with a blank scene for your holiday campaign using our "Templates & scenes" feature.
2
Step 2
Upload your content
Incorporate your own photos and videos or utilize our extensive "Media library/stock support" to personalize your Christmas ad video.
3
Step 3
Apply voiceovers
Elevate your message by applying "Voiceover generation" to create professional-sounding narration for your AI Christmas Video Maker production.
4
Step 4
Export your video
Finalize your advertising video with precise "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" settings, then share it seamlessly across all your social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Personalized Christmas Video Cards & Messages

.

Design personalized Christmas videos and holiday cards that inspire and uplift, perfect for sharing heartfelt seasonal greetings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI Christmas Video Maker make creating holiday videos easy?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging holiday videos with its intuitive AI Christmas Video Maker. Simply input your script, choose from diverse templates, and let HeyGen generate professional Christmas videos in minutes, making the process incredibly easy to use.

Can I create truly personalized Christmas videos and holiday cards with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to craft unique, personalized Christmas videos and stunning Christmas Video Cards. You can upload your own photos, customize templates, and even use AI avatars and voiceovers to add a personal touch that stands out.

What makes HeyGen the ideal Christmas ad video maker for businesses?

HeyGen functions as a powerful Christmas ad video maker, enabling businesses to produce high-quality advertising videos quickly. Leverage features like branding controls, AI avatars, and multi-platform aspect ratios to create impactful campaigns for social media.

Does HeyGen offer a variety of Christmas video templates and editing tools?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of professional Christmas video templates and robust editing tools, including a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. You can easily add Merry Christmas animation, voiceovers, and subtitles to create polished holiday videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo