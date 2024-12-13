Develop a compelling 45-second promotional video designed to captivate prospective new choir members and local concertgoers, highlighting the choir's passion and community spirit. The visual style should be inspiring and dynamic, featuring a montage of powerful rehearsal moments and uplifting performance clips, complemented by an inspiring musical score. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add a powerful narrative that articulates the joy and dedication involved in being part of the choir, truly showcasing what makes the group special and driving audience engagement.

