Create a 45-second animated promo video for parents and early childhood educators, highlighting the joy of reading for young children. The visual style should be bright and whimsical, featuring diverse child-like AI avatars interacting with books, accompanied by an encouraging and warm narrative via Voiceover generation. This child literacy promo video maker will demonstrate how easy it is to produce captivating content that sparks a love for stories, utilizing HeyGen's capabilities to bring animated educational videos to life.

