Checkout Explainer Video Maker for Higher Conversions
Make professional marketing videos with engaging visuals and increase conversion rates using AI avatars.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging explainer videos, including animated explainer videos for checkout processes. Leverage our AI-powered video maker to produce high-quality marketing videos that drive increased conversion rates.
Create High-Converting Explainer Ads.
Quickly produce compelling explainer videos to use as ads, clearly demonstrating product value and driving significantly higher conversion rates at checkout.
Develop Engaging Product Explainer Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating animated explainer videos, simplifying complex product features and guiding customers effectively through the sales funnel.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?
HeyGen revolutionizes explainer video creation by leveraging AI to transform scripts into professional videos quickly. Our AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities make HeyGen an incredibly efficient explainer video maker, streamlining the entire production process.
Can HeyGen help create animated explainer videos with engaging visuals?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and an extensive media library to produce engaging visuals and animated explainer videos. Users can easily craft stunning marketing videos and business videos using our intuitive online video maker.
What features does HeyGen offer for professional marketing videos?
HeyGen equips you with powerful tools for professional marketing videos, including branding controls to maintain your corporate identity. You can easily add subtitles, generate voiceovers, and resize videos for various platforms, ensuring your business videos look polished and professional.
Is it easy to use HeyGen as an explainer video software?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an incredibly user-friendly explainer video software, making the process of how to make an explainer video straightforward. You can quickly generate comprehensive explainer videos by simply inputting your script, selecting an AI avatar, and letting HeyGen handle the complex animation and voiceover.