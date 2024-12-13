Checkout Explainer Video Maker for Higher Conversions

Make professional marketing videos with engaging visuals and increase conversion rates using AI avatars.

Create a 30-second marketing video for small business owners, showcasing how easy it is to simplify complex product features using an explainer video maker. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring bright colors and engaging animations, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly professional voiceover. Emphasize the benefit of quick creation by leveraging HeyGen's pre-built Templates & scenes.


Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Checkout Explainer Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging, professional explainer videos with powerful tools, turning complex ideas into captivating visual stories that resonate with your audience.

1
Step 1
Select Your Explainer Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" designed for explainer videos to kickstart your creative process instantly.
2
Step 2
Create Content from Your Script
Transform your written ideas into dynamic visuals using the "Text-to-video from script" feature, making your explainer video maker experience seamless.
3
Step 3
Add Your Brand's Visuals
Enhance your animated explainer videos with custom "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain consistency and professionalism across all your content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your marketing videos by utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize them for any platform and effectively reach your target audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging explainer videos, including animated explainer videos for checkout processes. Leverage our AI-powered video maker to produce high-quality marketing videos that drive increased conversion rates.

Build Trust with Explainer Testimonials



Leverage AI to craft persuasive explainer videos featuring customer successes, building credibility and answering key questions to boost purchase confidence.



Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?

HeyGen revolutionizes explainer video creation by leveraging AI to transform scripts into professional videos quickly. Our AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities make HeyGen an incredibly efficient explainer video maker, streamlining the entire production process.

Can HeyGen help create animated explainer videos with engaging visuals?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and an extensive media library to produce engaging visuals and animated explainer videos. Users can easily craft stunning marketing videos and business videos using our intuitive online video maker.

What features does HeyGen offer for professional marketing videos?

HeyGen equips you with powerful tools for professional marketing videos, including branding controls to maintain your corporate identity. You can easily add subtitles, generate voiceovers, and resize videos for various platforms, ensuring your business videos look polished and professional.

Is it easy to use HeyGen as an explainer video software?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an incredibly user-friendly explainer video software, making the process of how to make an explainer video straightforward. You can quickly generate comprehensive explainer videos by simply inputting your script, selecting an AI avatar, and letting HeyGen handle the complex animation and voiceover.

