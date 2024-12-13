Chart Video Maker: Create Engaging Animated Data

Transform your data into captivating animated charts and dynamic videos with customizable templates & scenes, making complex information engaging.

Create a compelling 45-second video targeted at small business owners, showcasing their quarterly sales growth using an intuitive chart video maker. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring engaging dynamic animation to highlight key financial achievements. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly turn your data insights into a professional narrative, accompanied by an upbeat, confident voiceover.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Chart Video Maker Works

Transform your data into compelling animated charts and engaging videos effortlessly, making complex information accessible and impactful.

1
Step 1
Create Your Data Visualization
Begin by inputting your data directly or uploading a file into our online tool. Choose from a range of chart types to visualize your information effectively.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Animated Charts
Personalize the look and feel of your animated charts. Utilize branding controls to select colors, fonts, and visual elements, ensuring your data visualization is unique and on-brand.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Video Elements
Enrich your video creation with supplementary content. Generate voiceovers using our voiceover generation feature, add music, or integrate stock assets from our media library to craft a comprehensive visual narrative.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your project by exporting your animated charts as a high-quality mp4 video file. Utilize our export options, including aspect-ratio resizing, to prepare your video for any platform.

Use Cases

Elevate your data storytelling with HeyGen. Leverage its powerful video maker to transform static information into engaging animated charts, making complex data visualization accessible and impactful for any audience.

Improve Data-Driven Training Modules

.

Boost engagement and retention in training by transforming data insights and performance metrics into compelling, animated video modules.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of dynamic animated charts?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging animated charts and graphs effortlessly. Our platform streamlines the video creation process, allowing you to transform static data into dynamic visualizations with ease, ideal for compelling data storytelling.

What customization options are available for chart videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your chart videos. You can apply your branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure your animated charts align perfectly with your visual identity, making your video maker output uniquely yours.

What are the export capabilities for my animated chart videos from HeyGen?

HeyGen ensures your animated charts are ready for any platform with flexible export options. You can easily download your high-quality video files, such as an mp4 video file, making HeyGen a versatile online tool for your video creation needs.

Can HeyGen integrate AI features to enhance my chart videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen leverages AI to elevate your video maker experience, even for content featuring animated charts. You can use AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to add a professional presenter or voiceover, making your data visualizations more engaging.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo