Chart Video Maker: Create Engaging Animated Data
Transform your data into captivating animated charts and dynamic videos with customizable templates & scenes, making complex information engaging.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your data storytelling with HeyGen. Leverage its powerful video maker to transform static information into engaging animated charts, making complex data visualization accessible and impactful for any audience.
Enhance Educational Content.
Create dynamic and easily digestible videos for courses, making complex data and animated charts more engaging for learners.
Produce Engaging Social Media Data Videos.
Quickly generate shareable videos featuring animated charts and data visualization to capture audience attention on social media platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of dynamic animated charts?
HeyGen empowers users to create engaging animated charts and graphs effortlessly. Our platform streamlines the video creation process, allowing you to transform static data into dynamic visualizations with ease, ideal for compelling data storytelling.
What customization options are available for chart videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for your chart videos. You can apply your branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure your animated charts align perfectly with your visual identity, making your video maker output uniquely yours.
What are the export capabilities for my animated chart videos from HeyGen?
HeyGen ensures your animated charts are ready for any platform with flexible export options. You can easily download your high-quality video files, such as an mp4 video file, making HeyGen a versatile online tool for your video creation needs.
Can HeyGen integrate AI features to enhance my chart videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen leverages AI to elevate your video maker experience, even for content featuring animated charts. You can use AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to add a professional presenter or voiceover, making your data visualizations more engaging.