Charity Promo Video Generator: Create Impactful Campaigns
Drive more donations with captivating charity videos, leveraging our professional Templates & scenes for quick creation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 45-second fundraising video designed to engage existing supporters and targeted online communities, driving immediate donations for a specific campaign. The visual style should be clean, modern, and energetic, incorporating vibrant motion graphics and an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present a clear and persuasive call to action, explaining how contributions directly drive donations and help reach the campaign goal.
Develop a friendly 30-second charity explainer video aimed at potential volunteers and community partners, outlining a simple way they can get involved. The visual aesthetic should be approachable and illustrative, using animated icons and a warm color palette, supported by a clear, inviting voice. Employ HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to deliver a professional narration that makes easy video creation accessible, explaining the simple steps to volunteer and the impact of their contribution.
Design a concise 15-second thank you video for social media marketing, targeting existing donors and followers to express gratitude for their support. The visual style should be bright, celebratory, and shareable, featuring quick cuts of positive imagery and an upbeat, inspiring music track. Ensure maximum accessibility by using HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to convey key messages, making it an effective nonprofit marketing video that resonates widely across platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Engaging Social Media Campaigns.
Quickly create compelling social media videos to amplify your charity's message and reach a broader audience, driving awareness and engagement.
Inspiring Fundraising Appeals.
Develop powerful and emotional fundraising videos that motivate potential donors to contribute and support your noble cause.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help my nonprofit create impactful fundraising videos?
HeyGen empowers nonprofits to create compelling fundraising videos quickly and efficiently. Our AI video maker utilizes customizable video templates and AI capabilities like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation to produce impactful videos that help raise awareness and boost donations.
What tools does HeyGen offer for customizing charity video templates?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls and an extensive media library to personalize your charity video templates. You can easily add your organization's logo, adjust colors, and incorporate relevant stock media or your own video clips to ensure your message is unique and on-brand.
Can HeyGen generate videos with subtitles and different aspect ratios for social media marketing?
Yes, HeyGen supports the generation of videos with automatic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for a wider audience. You can also easily adjust aspect ratios for different social media marketing platforms, ensuring your nonprofit videos look professional and effectively reach supporters wherever they are.
How does HeyGen's AI video maker streamline the creation of charity promo videos?
HeyGen's AI video maker significantly streamlines the creation of charity promo videos by transforming scripts into engaging content. Leveraging features like AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation, HeyGen helps organizations save time and money, making the process of producing high-quality nonprofit videos simple and efficient.