Boost Donations with a Charity Fundraiser Video Generator

Generate professional fundraising videos quickly with Text-to-video from script, transforming your mission into impactful stories that raise awareness.

Develop a 45-second emotionally compelling video for potential donors, utilizing warm, empathetic visuals and a heartfelt voiceover to tell a personal story of impact. This video should showcase the power of storytelling to inspire giving, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent on-screen presence and Voiceover generation for a professional audio track.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 30-second fundraising video targeting corporate partners, featuring professional, clean visuals with clear text overlays and uplifting background music. The goal is to highlight the charity's mission and measurable impact in non-profit awareness campaigns, employing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for quick setup and Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a compelling 60-second video aimed at online donors and social media followers, employing dynamic, engaging visuals with energetic music and a direct, persuasive voice. This video should drive urgent donations for a specific fundraising campaign, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation and Media library/stock support for high-quality B-roll.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 40-second awareness video for volunteers and new donors, using authentic, relatable visuals with a friendly, conversational tone to give a 'behind-the-scenes' look at a non-profit organization. This piece emphasizes the ease of video creation to showcase daily operations, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for presenter roles and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal sharing across platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Charity Fundraiser Video Generator Works

Create emotionally compelling videos for your non-profit's fundraising campaigns and awareness efforts with ease, inspiring donations and expanding reach.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Accelerate your video creation by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates tailored for non-profit causes.
2
Step 2
Customize Elements
Apply your brand identity by utilizing branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring your fundraising campaign video is consistently on-message.
3
Step 3
Craft Your Narrative
Transform your script into a compelling presentation using Text-to-video, effectively communicating your mission and inspiring donations.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate high-quality videos in multiple aspect ratios, ready for social media and online charity fundraising platforms to maximize reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Donors with Impactful Storytelling

.

Craft emotionally compelling videos to effectively communicate your mission and inspire potential donors to support your charity's initiatives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen empower non-profits to create impactful fundraising videos?

HeyGen allows non-profits to produce high-quality videos for fundraising campaigns quickly and efficiently. Utilizing AI video generator capabilities, users can transform scripts into emotionally compelling videos, enhancing their charity fundraiser video efforts. This saves time and resources while delivering powerful messages.

What tools does HeyGen provide for powerful storytelling in non-profit campaigns?

HeyGen offers advanced features like text-to-video, AI avatars, and voiceover generation to craft engaging narratives. These tools, combined with a robust media library and customizable video templates, enable non-profits to communicate their mission and create impactful storytelling for non-profit awareness campaigns.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating emotionally compelling videos for online charity fundraising?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to help organizations create emotionally compelling videos that resonate with audiences, crucial for online charity fundraising. Users can leverage custom branding controls, add media, and utilize subtitles/captions to produce professional, engaging content that drives donations and raises awareness.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of making high-quality videos for charity awareness?

HeyGen simplifies video creation through a user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editing tools, making it accessible even with no experience needed. With pre-designed video templates and efficient aspect-ratio resizing, non-profits can easily produce high-quality videos for social media and various non-profit awareness campaigns, significantly reducing costs and production time.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo