Create a 45-second welcoming onboarding video for new channel partners, showcasing a professional yet friendly visual style with clean graphics and an upbeat background music track. This video will leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a clear and engaging message, making their initial experience seamless and informative.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Channel Partner Onboarding Video Maker

Streamline partner training and empower your network by creating professional, engaging onboarding videos with an AI-powered video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from professional video templates to kickstart your channel partner onboarding video creation, ensuring a consistent and engaging format.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Write or paste your script, then leverage text-to-video functionality to automatically generate scenes, bringing your training content to life.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars
Enhance your video with AI avatars, choosing from a diverse library to create a relatable and engaging presenter for your onboarding message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your high-quality onboarding video and utilize aspect-ratio resizing to ensure it's perfectly formatted for any platform.

Streamline your channel partner onboarding with HeyGen's AI-powered video tools. Easily create engaging onboarding videos that educate and empower your partners.

Demonstrate Product Value Effectively

Generate compelling customer success stories as AI videos to equip channel partners with powerful testimonials and sales enablement content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging onboarding videos for new employees or channel partners?

HeyGen utilizes AI-powered video tools and AI avatars to dramatically simplify the process of making professional training videos. You can transform a simple script into a polished video, perfect for customer onboarding or product walkthroughs, without needing extensive video production experience.

What role do AI avatars play in personalizing onboarding content with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI avatars provide a human touch to your onboarding videos, making them highly personalized and engaging. Combine them with AI voiceover capabilities to deliver consistent, high-quality messages that resonate with every new employee or channel partner.

Does HeyGen offer video templates to speed up the onboarding video production process?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of video templates and scenes designed to accelerate your video creation. These templates enable you to quickly produce professional onboarding videos, saving significant time and resources while maintaining brand consistency.

Beyond basic training, what other types of content can I create with HeyGen for onboarding?

With HeyGen's versatile video creation tool, you can develop comprehensive product walkthroughs, detailed process explanations, or even personalized welcome messages. Our platform supports text-to-video from script, making it ideal for diverse training videos and customer onboarding scenarios.

