Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 60-second explainer video tailored for end-users, guiding them through a new feature in a training video. Visually, aim for a clean, instructional aesthetic with clear step-by-step demonstrations and on-screen text highlighting key actions, supported by a calm and encouraging narration. Ensure the video effectively utilizes HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and reinforcement, making complex processes easily digestible for a broad audience interested in training videos.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 30-second promotional video targeting L&D professionals, emphasizing the ease of creating engaging content with an AI video generator. The visual tone should be dynamic and visually appealing, showcasing quick transitions between different training scenarios, fronted by a confident and expressive AI avatar. This video should highlight the efficiency and creative possibilities offered by HeyGen's AI avatars, demonstrating how easily professional content can be assembled using various templates.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second corporate training video aimed at L&D managers, illustrating how to customize videos for diverse employee training needs. The visual presentation should be professional and informative, featuring a mix of animated graphics and real-world scenarios, accompanied by a clear, articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes capability to showcase the breadth of customizable options available, ensuring the content is easily adaptable for any training video generator requirements.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Changelog Training Video Generator Works

Create dynamic training videos for your changelogs effortlessly. Generate engaging updates with AI avatars, voiceovers, and easy customization for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your changelog details or writing your script directly. Our Text-to-video from script feature swiftly converts your content into the foundation for effective training videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals and Narration
Choose from diverse AI avatars to present your updates. The platform automatically generates natural-sounding narration from your script, enhancing your AI video creation.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Personalize your video with your brand's look using Branding controls for logos and colors. Add relevant media, music, and subtitles to customize videos for maximum impact.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Update
Finalize your production and utilize our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to get a perfect fit for any platform. Deliver high-quality visual output that clearly communicates your changelog updates.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Demystify Complex Updates

Transform intricate changelog details and technical training into clear, concise explainer videos using AI avatars and intuitive tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creative quality of training videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality training videos with its advanced AI capabilities. Leverage customizable templates, AI Avatars, and animated captions to make your content visually engaging and memorable for any audience.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for diverse training needs?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, simplifying the creation of effective training videos for various purposes like employee onboarding or product explainers. Our platform allows you to transform text-to-video seamlessly, incorporating AI Voiceovers and personalized branding.

Can HeyGen help create engaging visuals and avatars for my training content?

Yes, HeyGen excels at creating engaging visuals and AI Avatars to elevate your training content. Choose from a diverse library of AI Avatars and customize them, along with dynamic visuals and screen recordings, to deliver impactful educational experiences.

How does HeyGen streamline the video editing and creation process for professional results?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the video creation process through its intuitive interface and powerful AI tools. Effortlessly convert scripts into polished videos, add multi-layer elements, and utilize 1-Click Translations for global reach, ensuring professional results efficiently.

