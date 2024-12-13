Change Management Video Maker for Seamless Transitions

Simplify organizational change communication. Quickly create impactful internal communication videos using HeyGen's powerful AI avatars.

Create a 45-second internal communication video for all employees, clearly outlining the reasons behind a new company-wide remote work policy and its expected impact on daily operations. The visual style should be professional and utilize animated graphics to illustrate key points, accompanied by clear, concise narration. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently convert your detailed script into an informative video that facilitates smooth organizational change.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a change management video maker Works

Effortlessly create compelling change management videos that inform, engage, and guide your team through organizational transitions with professional quality.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by easily converting your text into a dynamic video. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate engaging content or paste your own to initiate your change management video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Visually bring your message to life. Choose from a diverse library of HeyGen's Video Templates or select an AI avatar to narrate your message, quickly establishing a professional look.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Branding
Personalize your video to align with your organization's identity. Use HeyGen's Branding controls to add your logo, adjust colors, and incorporate relevant media, ensuring your internal communication resonates.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize and share your impactful video. Enhance clarity by adding HeyGen's subtitles/captions, then Export it in your desired format and aspect ratio for effective training or announcements.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI-powered video maker, streamlines creating impactful Change Management Videos and explainer videos, enhancing internal communication during organizational change.

Drive Employee Buy-in and Motivation

.

Produce inspiring videos to foster positive attitudes, reduce resistance, and encourage active participation in organizational change initiatives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of change management videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful change management videos by transforming text into engaging video content with AI avatars and professional voiceovers. This AI-powered approach helps communicate complex organizational change effectively for internal communication and employee engagement.

Does HeyGen offer templates for various explainer videos and branding options?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides a wide range of video templates designed to accelerate content creation for explainer videos and more. Users can easily customize these templates with their brand's logo and colors to ensure consistent internal communication.

What types of content can I create using HeyGen for training or onboarding?

With HeyGen, you can create high-quality onboarding and training videos, alongside general content creation, quickly and efficiently. Utilize features like script writing assistance, AI avatars, and voiceover generation to develop engaging modules for your team.

Is prior video editing experience required to make videos with HeyGen?

No, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive online video maker, requiring no prior video editing expertise. Our platform makes it easy to create videos using text-to-video capabilities and pre-built scenes, empowering anyone to produce professional content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo