Your Go-To Change Management Video Generator for Smooth Transitions

Create engaging internal communication videos with stunning AI avatars to clearly convey your message.

Generate a 90-second technical explainer video for IT professionals, detailing the rollout of a new cybersecurity protocol and its implications for data handling. The visual style should be sleek and data-driven, incorporating animated diagrams and flowcharts, while the audio should feature a precise, informative voiceover. Emphasize how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature streamlines the creation of such detailed internal communication videos, ensuring accuracy and consistency across the organization during this change management initiative.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 2-minute onboarding video designed for all new employees, guiding them through the updated company expense reporting system. The visual approach should be user-friendly with clear screen recordings and helpful text annotations, complemented by an approachable, conversational tone from an AI avatar. This training & onboarding video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to make the learning experience more personal and engaging, effectively communicating procedural changes in a friendly manner.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 1-minute organizational change communication video for all company employees, outlining the benefits and phased implementation of a new remote work policy. The visual style should be modern and professional, utilizing clean infographics and positive imagery, with a confident and clear voiceover. This video should utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure accessibility and clarity for everyone, acting as an effective change management video generator to address potential concerns and build understanding.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second product explainer video aimed at existing software users and the internal development team, highlighting the latest feature release. The visual presentation should be dynamic, featuring quick cuts of UI demonstrations and feature callouts, accompanied by an enthusiastic yet precise voiceover. Employ HeyGen's video templates and pre-built scenes to rapidly generate this video documentation, ensuring a consistent and high-quality presentation of the new functionalities.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Change Management Video Generators Work

Effortlessly create professional and engaging change management videos to clearly communicate updates, guide your team, and ensure smooth transitions.

Step 1
Create Your Message
Begin by writing or pasting your change management message, then let our intelligent text-to-video technology transform your script into a dynamic video.
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to narrate your video, ensuring a consistent and relatable spokesperson for your organizational change communication.
Step 3
Apply Your Brand
Incorporate your company's logo, colors, and fonts using branding controls to maintain a cohesive and professional look that reinforces your internal communication.
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your final video with automatic subtitles and captions, then easily download or share it across your preferred internal communication channels for maximum reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Drive Employee Buy-in for Change

Motivate and inform employees about new initiatives and vision, fostering acceptance and enthusiasm during periods of organizational transformation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of converting text into video?

HeyGen streamlines video creation by enabling you to generate professional videos directly from your text scripts. Its advanced Text-to-video capabilities, combined with a powerful AI video generator, automatically produce engaging content with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This significantly reduces the technical complexity typically associated with video production.

Can HeyGen assist with generating effective internal communication videos for change management?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI video generator for creating compelling internal communication videos, especially for change management. You can quickly leverage customizable video templates and AI avatars to convey critical messages effectively, ensuring consistent and clear organizational change communication without extensive video production experience.

What branding controls are available within HeyGen for corporate videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your videos align perfectly with your company's identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts into your video templates, maintaining a professional and cohesive look across all your internal communication videos or marketing videos.

How can HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation enhance my video content?

HeyGen's innovative AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation elevate your video content by providing a human touch without requiring filming. These realistic talking heads can deliver your message clearly and expressively, enhanced further by automatic subtitles/captions, making your videos more engaging and accessible for various purposes like training & onboarding videos or product explainers.

