Produce a compelling 30-second video for a tech company to announce a significant software update, targeting existing customers and tech enthusiasts. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic motion graphics and an authoritative yet enthusiastic AI voiceover, effectively using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to craft the change announcement.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Change Announcement Video Maker Works

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of professional video templates, specifically designed for various announcement types. Alternatively, start fresh by simply pasting your script to automatically generate your video scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Key Information
Easily input your change details, dates, and important messages. Our Text-to-video feature transforms your written content into engaging spoken narration, ensuring clarity and impact.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding Elements
Personalize your announcement video by applying your brand's colors, fonts, and logo using our branding controls. Integrate custom assets or select from our media library to align with your company's visual identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Confidently
Once your video is perfect, export it in various aspect ratios optimized for different platforms, from your website to social media pages. Share your change announcement video with confidence.

Internal Change Communication & Training

Boost team engagement and retention for internal changes through AI-powered training videos, ensuring clear understanding and adoption.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging announcement videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly make announcement videos with its intuitive AI-powered video platform. You can start with diverse video templates, leverage AI avatars, and convert your script into a polished announcement video in minutes.

What customization options are available for my announcement videos using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you have extensive customizable options to design your announcement video exactly as you envision. Easily add text, incorporate your brand's logos, choose from a rich media library, and select from various scenes to create a unique and impactful message.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use AI video maker for various announcements?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an exceptionally easy-to-use AI-powered video platform for all your announcement video needs. From product launches to event announcements, HeyGen streamlines the creative process, allowing anyone to produce professional-quality videos without prior editing experience.

Can HeyGen generate announcement videos suitable for social media pages and websites?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your announcement videos are optimized for sharing across all your digital channels, including social media pages and your website. Our platform supports various aspect ratios and high-quality exports, making it simple to deliver your message effectively wherever your audience is online.

