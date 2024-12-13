Develop a 90-second explainer video designed for internal engineering teams, detailing a new software update. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring on-screen text overlays and animated graphics, complemented by an authoritative yet engaging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" capability to quickly generate the precise narrative and enhance it with professional "Voiceover generation" to ensure clear communication during this crucial Technical Training.

Generate Video