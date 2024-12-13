Produce a concise 1-minute informational video targeting professionals in need of certification clarity, explaining the steps and benefits of a specific industry certification. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing animated graphics and on-screen text to highlight key points, complemented by a clear and reassuring audio style generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation from a detailed script, demonstrating how effective text-to-video from script can be for educational compliance content.

Generate Video