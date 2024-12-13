Your #1 CEO Message Video Maker for Executive Updates

Craft engaging CEO videos and deliver your message with impact, leveraging AI avatars for stunning visuals and authentic professional presence.

345/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
An engaging 60-second marketing video is needed for existing customers and potential clients, highlighting a new product feature with a dynamic, modern aesthetic and upbeat background music. The content will focus on the benefits of creating custom videos, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently generate compelling narratives.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 2-minute CEO message video intended for stakeholders, investors, and all employees, projecting an inspirational and polished cinematic feel with warm lighting and a professional AI voice. This video will reinforce the company's branding and overall vision, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's Voiceover generation for impactful leadership communication.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 45-second instructional video for new users, showcasing the simplicity of the AI video maker with a bright, clean visual style and a friendly AI voice guiding them through an end-to-end video generation process. Ensure this video includes HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and understanding for diverse audiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How CEO message video maker Works

Craft professional and impactful CEO message videos with AI avatars and powerful customization tools. Deliver your executive updates with clarity and style.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your CEO message script into the editor. Our platform utilizes Text-to-video from script technology to seamlessly bring your words to life.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your CEO or create a custom digital spokesperson, ensuring a professional on-screen presence.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating relevant visuals and branding. Utilize our customizable Templates & scenes to align the video's aesthetic with your company's identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your CEO message video is finalized, easily Export your high-quality content. Our platform supports Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, making it ready for distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Produce concise, shareable CEO updates and announcements for quick distribution on social media and internal channels, maintaining a consistent brand voice.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating CEO message videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional CEO message videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and the platform generates a high-quality video without needing traditional video editing skills.

Can HeyGen customize AI avatars and branding for corporate communication?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization for AI avatars and branding elements, ensuring your corporate communication videos align perfectly with your company's identity. You can leverage custom AI spokespersons and customizable templates to maintain consistency across all Professional Executive Updates.

What kind of quality can I expect from AI-generated videos by HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI video maker delivers high-quality video content through its end-to-end video generation process. The platform ensures professional-grade output with realistic AI voices, compelling visuals, and automatic subtitles/captions, enabling you to generate videos in minutes.

Do I need prior video editing experience to use HeyGen for CEO videos?

No, you don't need prior video editing experience to create CEO videos with HeyGen. Its intuitive text-based editor and AI video creation platform make it accessible for anyone to produce professional content, significantly reducing video production costs and complexity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo