Unlock Star Power with Our Celebrity Promo Video Maker

Generate personalized celebrity videos with HeyGen's AI avatars, transforming your scripts into captivating promotional content instantly.

Craft a captivating 45-second 'virtual celebrity' promotional video showcasing a new product launch, targeting aspiring digital marketers. The visual style should be sleek and modern with dynamic cuts and vibrant colors, complemented by an upbeat electronic music track and a confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation. Integrate the concept of a 'virtual celebrity' naturally to highlight innovative promotional videos.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Celebrity Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional promotional videos featuring AI presenters to captivate your audience and elevate your marketing campaigns.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to instantly generate realistic celebrity videos for your campaign, setting the perfect tone.
2
Step 2
Craft Your Script
Input your desired text, and our Text-to-video from script feature will transform it into engaging dialogue, streamlining your video creation process.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Branding
Utilize our branding controls to seamlessly integrate your logo and custom colors, allowing you to customize videos to perfectly match your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Promo
Add professional subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility, then export your high-quality promotional videos ready for sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Elevate your brand with HeyGen, the ultimate AI video generator for creating compelling celebrity promo videos. Seamlessly craft high-quality promotional videos and personalized celebrity videos, leveraging powerful AI tools for impactful influencer marketing.

Highlight Celebrity Endorsements

.

Effectively showcase celebrity testimonials and brand partnerships using dynamic AI videos to build trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging promotional videos with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional-quality promotional videos using advanced AI video generator technology. You can leverage our realistic AI avatars and transform text scripts into dynamic video content, making it an ideal celebrity promo video maker.

Can I personalize my AI videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your AI videos. You can select from various video templates, incorporate your branding controls like logos and colors, and create truly personalized videos that resonate with your audience.

What key features make HeyGen an efficient AI video maker?

HeyGen simplifies video creation with a suite of powerful AI tools. Key features include seamless text-to-video conversion, professional voiceover generation, and automatic subtitle additions, enabling you to produce high-quality AI videos quickly and efficiently.

Does HeyGen support creating diverse celebrity-style videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables versatile video creation, including content that mimics celebrity videos or features virtual celebrity-like personas. Our platform supports a rich media library to enhance your productions, making it easy to generate various types of engaging video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo