Celebration Video Maker: Create Joyful Memories Fast

Easily create stunning celebration videos for birthdays, weddings, or any event using our intuitive video templates & scenes.

Craft a heartwarming 30-second birthday celebration video for a loved one, designed to surprise family and friends with a joyful and vibrant visual style. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver personalized birthday messages, enhanced by an upbeat soundtrack and playful animations.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a celebration video maker Works

Craft heartwarming celebration videos effortlessly, transforming your cherished memories into a professional and shareable keepsake.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin your video journey by uploading photos and video clips, or select from our diverse media library to find the perfect assets for your celebration.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates tailored for celebrations. Arrange your scenes to craft a compelling visual narrative.
3
Step 3
Add Personal Touches
Enhance your celebration video with custom text, background music, or generate a heartwarming voiceover to personalize your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by reviewing every detail, then export it in your preferred aspect ratio to easily share your special celebration with loved ones.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms how you create memorable celebration videos, offering an easy-to-use AI video maker that lets you craft personalized messages and engaging content for any occasion. Leverage AI to create videos that capture the spirit of birthdays, weddings, graduations, and more, effortlessly.

Promote Celebration Events with AI

.

Design eye-catching AI videos to effectively announce and promote your celebration events, from birthday parties to anniversary galas, capturing attention instantly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating celebration videos unique and engaging?

HeyGen empowers you to craft distinctive celebration videos using AI avatars and custom text-to-video capabilities, ensuring your greetings for birthdays, weddings, or graduations are truly memorable. You can easily select from various video templates to get started quickly and create videos that stand out.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating group video montages without advanced editing skills?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly, allowing anyone to build impressive group video montages. With intuitive templates and a comprehensive media library, you can easily combine contributions and produce a polished celebration video without needing extensive video editing experience.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for personalizing my video projects?

HeyGen integrates powerful AI capabilities, such as AI avatars and text-to-video generation, to help you personalize your celebration videos. You can customize branding controls, incorporate various media files, and ensure your message is delivered exactly as intended with high-quality voiceover generation and subtitles.

Can I share HeyGen videos easily across different platforms and for various events?

Yes, HeyGen enables versatile output options, allowing you to export your videos in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms. Whether it's for birthdays, anniversaries, or graduations, you can create and share high-quality video content effortlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo