Create a dynamic 90-second explainer video targeting small business owners and e-commerce managers who need efficient content creation. The visual style should be clean and modern, dynamically showcasing product features with smooth transitions, accompanied by an upbeat, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. This video aims to illustrate how an AI Product Video Generator streamlines their marketing efforts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a 1-minute promotional video designed for marketing professionals looking to quickly generate high-quality content. The aesthetic should be slick and branded, featuring quick cuts between various product showcases, enhanced by energetic background music and clear narration. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to create a professional catalog video generator that captivates and informs.
Craft an informative 2-minute explainer video tailored for tech startups and SaaS companies, detailing complex software features in an accessible way. The visual style should be animated and friendly, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information in a conversational and engaging audio style, making complex topics easy to understand for their potential users. This video will function as a comprehensive explainer video for new product onboarding.
Imagine a fast-paced 45-second product demonstration video aimed at global e-commerce brands and social media marketers who need to reach a diverse audience. The visuals should be rich with diverse product shots and minimal on-screen text, synchronized with trendy background music. Ensure maximum accessibility by including HeyGen's Subtitles/captions, making it an effective product video maker for international reach.
Creative Engine

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Catalog Video Generator Works

Create stunning product videos quickly and efficiently to showcase your catalog, drive engagement, and boost sales with our intuitive AI platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of pre-designed video templates to quickly set the foundation for your product showcase.
2
Step 2
Customize Content
Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to arrange product visuals, add descriptive text, and integrate other media elements.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your video's clarity and appeal with our advanced voiceover generation and automatic subtitles to explain product features.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your compelling product videos and export them in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms.

Highlight Customer Success and Products

Feature satisfied customers and their experiences with your products, building trust and driving sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product videos?

HeyGen's AI Product Video Generator simplifies video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to transform product images into engaging product videos using professional video templates. This powerful AI video maker capability makes the process efficient for any user, optimizing for platforms like social media.

Can HeyGen create AI Avatars and custom voiceovers for product videos?

Yes, HeyGen, as an advanced AI video maker, enables you to incorporate realistic AI Avatars and generate natural-sounding voiceovers for your product videos directly from text. It also provides automatic subtitles for enhanced accessibility and reach, ensuring your message is clear.

What kind of media assets can I use to enhance my product videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen's catalog video generator supports a wide range of media assets to enhance your product videos, including your own product images, extensive stock media libraries, and engaging music. You can also easily create high-performing video ads by leveraging these assets for explainer videos or other marketing content.

How can HeyGen's product video maker help with high-performing video ads or social media content?

HeyGen's product video maker is designed to produce versatile, high-quality content, perfect for creating high-performing video ads and captivating social media posts. You can easily adapt your product videos into various aspect ratios and formats for platforms like Shopify, ensuring maximum impact across all channels.

